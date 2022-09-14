The music played during the Queen’s procession to her lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The music played during the Queen’s procession to her lying in state

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 2.30pm
Members of the Coldstream Guards leave Wellington Barracks, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen (Ben Birchall/PA)
Members of the Coldstream Guards leave Wellington Barracks, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen (Ben Birchall/PA)

Music played an important role during the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state.

During the procession, the band of the Scots Guards and the band of the Grenadier Guards performed a number of different marches.

– Beethoven’s Funeral March No 1

The stately, mournful piece was played at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, as well as the procession to the lying in state of the Queen Mother and the funeral of King Edward VII.

Despite being credited to Beethoven, the march is now widely believed to have been composed by German conductor and musician Johann Heinrich Walch, who lived between 1776 and 1855.

– Beethoven’s Funeral Marches No 2 and 3

These two pieces pieces are far more mournful and placid. Funeral March No 3 was played by the band of the Grenadier Guards at Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral at Windsor Castle.

– Mendelssohn’s Funeral March

Queen Victoria is said to have described German composer Mendelssohn, one of the most celebrated figures of the early Romantic period, as both “the greatest musical genius since Mozart” and “the most amiable man” – and his music remains common at British state and ceremonial occasions.

His funeral march is a grandiose piece that builds towards a dramatic climax.

– Chopin’s Funeral March

The Polish composer and piano virtuoso’s funeral march consists of the third movement of his Piano Sonata No 2.

Performed alone, the movement remains one of his most popular compositions and was performed at the graveside during his own burial in Paris in 1849.

It has also been played at the funerals of John F Kennedy, Sir Winston Churchill and Baroness Thatcher.

