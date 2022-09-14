Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air back to back after TV awards rescheduled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air back to back after TV awards rescheduled

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 3.20pm
(Helen Turton/PA)
(Helen Turton/PA)

ITV has announced it will air three episodes of Emmerdale and an hour-long edition of Coronation Street to replace its broadcast of the National Television Awards, which have been rescheduled to next month after the death of the Queen.

The prize ceremony had been due to take place on September 15 at Wembley’s OVO Arena, with the results to be aired live on ITV, but it will now be held on October 13 as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

To fill the schedule gap, the episodes of Emmerdale which were originally due to air from September 12 to 14 will be broadcast from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursday, ITV said.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Joel Dommett will host the National Television Awards next month (Ian West/PA)

They will be followed by the episode of Coronation Street scheduled for September 14.

The 27th National Television Awards are due to be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, with presenting duo Ant and Dec, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway and stars from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton among the nominees.

The schedule shift is one of many made in the days since the death of the Queen, with broadcasters including BBC and Channel 4 announcing different programming.

ITV will still air its morning programmes on September 15 including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning, with repeats of games shows scheduled for the afternoon in between news programming.

At 11.10pm it will broadcast a documentary, Queen And Country, which explores the late monarch’s love of country life.

The Rovers’ Annexe
The episode of Coronation Street which was previously scheduled for September 14 will air the following day (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The broadcaster said it will continue to make changes to its main schedule to broadcast the historic events in the coming days culminating with the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

On the day of the funeral at Westminster Abbey, ITV will run live, uninterrupted coverage followed by a documentary chronicling the lead-up to the event, expected to be the largest outside broadcast in the corporation’s history.

A special programme focusing on the funeral will follow, as well as an extended News At Ten.

All the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel, five digital channels and the ITV Hub – the first time the broadcaster has done so.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Adnan Syed (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Man freed after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast thrown out
Queen Funeral in Real Time (Dan Llywelyn Hall/PA)
Artist behind portrait of Queen paints her funeral procession
Sandra Oh (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Sandra Oh ‘proud to represent Canada’ at Queen’s state funeral
Members of the media outside Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)
Queen’s funeral draws emotion from media outlets around the world
(Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape and drug charges
Rockstar Games said ‘an unauthorised third party’ had accessed and downloaded details of the Grand Theft Auto sequel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Grand Theft Auto VI footage leaked by hacker, Rockstar confirms
Sir Elton John meets the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sir Elton John recalls ‘joyous and humbling’ experiences of meeting the Queen
Antony Cotton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Corrie star Antony Cotton hails armed forces after attending Queen’s funeral
Steven Coutts, founder of What The Fork.
Where2: Fife firm What The Fork launches new food delivery service
0
David Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)
David Dimbleby follows in father’s footsteps as he leads BBC committal coverage

More from The Courier

Stephen Leckie with wife Fiona outside Westminster Abbey, where they attended the Queen's funeral.
Queen's send-off 'breathtaking' says Perth and Kinross Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie
0
Murray Lauchlan in London to see the Queen's coffin.
Comrie butcher's 'spiritual experience' seeing Queen's coffin after 12-hour overnight queue
0
Missing Perth man Winton McNab
Family of missing Perth pensioner informed after fatal Highlands crash
Cars parked on pavement on Wilson Street Dundee
Anger as Dundee motorists take to pavements to avoid parking charge
1
Leslie Queen's funeral event
Pictures: Leslie residents raise a cup of tea to the Queen
0
Super Lean workers Nathan Levers, left, and Kieran Warrender helped to hand out hundreds of free meals
Fife business hands out hundreds of meals as foodbanks close for Queen's funeral
0