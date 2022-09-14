Melanie C says she was sexually assaulted before debut Spice Girls performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Melanie C says she was sexually assaulted before debut Spice Girls performance

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 8.40pm
Melanie C said she was sexually assaulted before the Spice Girls’ first concert (Ian West/PA)
Melanie C said she was sexually assaulted before the Spice Girls’ first concert (Ian West/PA)

Melanie C has said she was sexually assaulted during a hotel massage the night before the Spice Girls’ debut performance in Turkey.

The 48-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, discussed the experience with Elizabeth Day on her podcast How To Fail while promoting her upcoming memoir Who I Am.

Also known by her persona Sporty Spice, Melanie C said the incident left her feeling “violated, vulnerable and embarrassed”.

Spice Girls – Brit Awards – London
The Spice Girls performing at the Brit Awards (Fiona Hanson/PA)

She said: “We were in Istanbul, we did two shows and we had never done a full-length concert before, so obviously we’d rehearsed for weeks ahead.

“Everything was leading towards the pinnacle of everything I had ever wanted to do and ever wanted to be.

“What drives me is being on stage, being a performer. So, here we were the eve of the first-ever Spice Girls show, so I treat myself to a massage in the hotel and what happened to me I kind of buried immediately because there was other things to focus on.

“I didn’t want to make a fuss, but also I didn’t have time to deal with it. Because I didn’t deal with it at the time, I realised that I allowed that to be buried for years and years and years.”

The singer said the experience came to her in a dream while she was writing her memoir and she decided to include it.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen shaking hands with Geri Halliwell with the Spice Girls (PA)

“I think it’s really important for me to say it and to really deal with it and process it and for other people. Terrible things happen all the time and this situation wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

“In a version of sexual assault, it is a mild version but I felt violated, I felt very vulnerable, I felt embarrassed, and then I felt unsure, have I got this right, what’s going on.

“I was in an environment where you take your clothes off with this professional person, so there was so many thoughts and feelings, and I just thought I do want to talk about it because it has affected me.”

The book by the former Spice Girl singer will follow the journey from her bedroom in north-west England to global recognition with the group.

She is the last member of the group to publish her autobiography.

After coming together through a trade paper advert in 1994, the Spice Girls – Melanie C, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell – enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, becoming internationally known for their message of Girl Power.

Melanie C’s book will detail the incredible highs of becoming one of the world’s most recognisable pop stars, including playing at Wembley, conquering the Brit awards and closing the Olympics.

She will also share the lows of struggling with her body image and mental health, and the difficulties of finding her own identity in a world where everyone knows your name.

