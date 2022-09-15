Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 5.34am Updated: September 15 2022, 7.00am
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen's car (Alamy/PA)
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car (Alamy/PA)

Canadian musician Grimes has recalled an incident from her childhood in which she was wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at a car carrying the Queen.

The singer, who shares two children with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, said that although the real culprit was never found, the event had been “glorious”.

The visit came in 2002 during one of the late monarch’s official tours of the Canadian provinces.

“Once the queen was gonna drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us ‘no snow balls’,” Grimes wrote on Twitter.

“As she drove past it was dead silent, all teachers on high alert. And just as the procession was almost past a single snowball arced from the crowd & hit her car.”

She added: “Entire crowd erupted into insanity.

“I was wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations, still to this day the culprit remains unknown.

“But it was glorious.”

The eccentric artist’s first child, named X AE A-12 and known as X, was born in May 2020.

She revealed earlier this year that she and Musk had welcomed a second child in secret via a surrogate, a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael Musk, Y for short.

