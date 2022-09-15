Huw Edwards among broadcasters to lead BBC coverage of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huw Edwards among broadcasters to lead BBC coverage of Queen's funeral

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 4.04pm
Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)
Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby are among the presenters who will anchor the BBC’s TV coverage of the Queen’s funeral, the broadcaster has announced.

Their special programming covering the historic day on September 19 will air from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

The coverage will follow key events including the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the procession escorting the late monarch through London to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle, and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

Have I Got News For You
David Dimbleby will be stationed in Windsor for the historic day (Mark Allan/Hat Trick Productions/PA)

Edwards and Fergal Keane will be reporting from London while Young and Dimbleby will be stationed in Windsor.

A number of reporters will lead coverage from other key areas including Sophie Raworth at Parliament Square, Anita Rani at the Long Walk at Windsor and JJ Chalmers at Wellington Barracks.

Scottish broadcaster Allan Little will offer a first-hand account from inside Westminster Abbey while sports radio presenter Eleanor Oldroyd will be inside St George’s Chapel.

Royal correspondent Jonny Dymond will provide analysis and a host of famous faces will also commentate from different points along the procession route including Naga Munchetty, Ken Bruce, Mishal Husain, Emma Barnett, Clive Myrie and Adele Roberts.

The Broadcasting Press Guild Awards lunch
Kirsty Young will broadcast alongside David Dimbleby for the BBC (John Stillwell/PA)

BBC World Service English will broadcast the main events of the procession, the funeral and the committal service.

For radio audiences, a special programme presented by Martha Kearney will capture the key events in London and Windsor.

The programme will be simulcast on BBC Sounds, and the BBC’s plethora of radio stations including the channels for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will air coverage at various times throughout the day.

The two-minute silence during the funeral service will be observed across all live stations, the BBC has said.

ITV will also provide coverage of the historic events with Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham hosting the broadcast.

Their programming will start at 9.30am and the broadcasters will be joined by guests and royal experts throughout the day, while other reporters will be staged at key landmarks.

Women of the Year Awards 2015 – London
Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale will lead the reporting from Westminster Abbey (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale will lead the reporting from Westminster Abbey, while royal editor Chris Ship will be in London and Windsor.

Rageh Omaar will be stationed with the armed forces at Wellington Barracks, Nina Hossain will be on the Long Walk in Windsor speaking to people paying their respects, while Charlene White will be with mourners in London.

The coverage will be previewed on Good Morning Britain and followed by ITV Regional News and an extended Evening News.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public file past the coffin of the Queen lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, ahead of her funeral on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)

A documentary chronicling the lead-up to the funeral, titled Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers, will air at 7.30pm.

There will be a further documentary programme focusing on the day’s events, narrated by ITV News’ James Mates.

An extended News at Ten presented by Bradby will follow.

All the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub – the first time the broadcaster has done so.

This comes as ITV and other UK networks continue to adjust their schedules around coverage of the Queen’s death.

A continuous livestream of the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall has been set up by a number of broadcasters including the BBC and ITV.

Thousands have tuned in to watch mourners file solemnly past the coffin to pay their respects.

