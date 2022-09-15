Scottish Album of the Year longlist revealed after record number of submissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Album of the Year longlist revealed after record number of submissions

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 7.02pm
The SAY award ceremony will take place in Stirling for the first time in October (Rory Barnes/PA)
The SAY award ceremony will take place in Stirling for the first time in October (Rory Barnes/PA)

Organisers of the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award say they received a “record-breaking” number of submissions from artists this year.

Twenty albums have been selected for the longlist from 369 submissions by 100 impartial music industry nominators.

The winner will receive a £20,000 prize at the ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls on October 20.

Among those on the longlist are Declan Welsh and the Decadent West with the album It’s Been A Year, and Kathryn Joseph with For You Who Are The Wronged.

A special exhibition showcasing the 20 finalists will be held at the city’s Tollbooth.

The longlist will be whittled down to 10 and music fans will then be able to choose the eventual winner in an online poll between October 3 and 5.

Robert Kilpatrick, creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association/The SAY Award, said: “As Scotland’s national music prize, the SAY Award exists to celebrate the cultural impact and contribution of our nation’s recorded output.

“2022’s longlist presents a dynamic and diverse collection of albums which spans multiple genres and showcases both established and rising talent from across the country.

Declan Welsh and the Decadent West have been longlisted (Sedona May/PA)

“Despite the turbulence of recent times, the enduring impact and resonance of the album format remains. As vehicles of both self-discovery and connection with others, their power to ground, inspire and unite us is perhaps more important than ever.

“As we now approach our 2022 ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls next month, we look forward to championing Scotland’s ever evolving music scene and unique cultural identity; recognising the value and magic of music in our lives.”

Gerry McGarvey, convener of Stirling Council’s community planning and regeneration committee, said: “Congratulations to all the amazing artists from across Scotland that have made the longlist for this prestigious musical award.

“To reach this stage in the competition is an achievement in itself and it’s fantastic to have so many Stirling-based artists, and artists that have their roots in the Tolbooth’s Music Development workshops, in the final 20, demonstrating the area’s dynamic and diverse music scene.

“To celebrate the longlist announcement, we have created a special interactive exhibition in the Tolbooth, where people can sample the best of Scottish music in 2022.

“In just over a month one of these incredible records will be recognised as Scottish Album of the Year in the Albert Halls Stirling, and today’s milestone signals the countdown is on to an exciting and inspiring night.”

The SAY Award longlist for 2022:

AiiTee – Better Days
Andrew Wasylyk – Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia
Annie Booth – Lazybody
Bemz – M4
C Duncan – Alluvium
Callum Easter – System
Constant Follower – Neither Is, Nor Ever Was
Declan Welsh and the Decadent West – It’s Been A Year
Duncan Lyall – Milestone
Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor
Hamish Hawk – Heavy Elevator
Hen Hoose – Equaliser
Kathryn Joseph – For You Who Are The Wronged
Kobi Onyame – Don’t Drink The Poison
The Ninth Wave – Heavy Like a Headache
Niteworks – A’Ghrian
Proc Fiskal – Siren Spine Sysex
Rebecca Vasmant – With Love, From Glasgow
Seonaid Aitken Ensemble – Chasing Sakura
Walt Disco – Unlearning.

