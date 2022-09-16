Katherine Jenkins: Music helps bring out emotions at Queen’s memorial events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katherine Jenkins: Music helps bring out emotions at Queen’s memorial events

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 9.18am
Katherine Jenkins (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katherine Jenkins (Steve Parsons/PA)

Katherine Jenkins has said the music chosen for the Queen’s memorial events has been “wonderful” in helping to set the tone and “bring out our emotions”.

Choirs and marching bands have performed at services of thanksgiving and ceremonial occasions over the last week, including the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for her lying in state.

The 42-year-old classical singer, who performed for the Queen many times, told BBC’s Breakfast: “The music, I think, has been so important.

“It’s just been so wonderful in creating the correct atmosphere and to bring out our emotions.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth
The Queen with singer Katherine Jenkins during the commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth (Chris Jackson/PA)

She added that she thinks the singing in Westminster Hall has been “really beautiful”.

“Obviously, these things are planned well in advance but I compliment it greatly. I think they sound beautiful and I’m looking forward to seeing what music will be chosen on Monday.”

Jenkins was selected to record a new version of God Save The King for BBC Radio 4 last Friday following the death of the Queen.

She recorded the national anthem in a small church in a remote area of Sussex and had a moment of silence and prayer before “singing from the heart”.

The lyrics include the lines: “God save our gracious King, long live our noble King, God save the King.”

The singer said she was “really emotional” while performing it but that it was a “massive honour” to record the new version.

Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations
Katherine Jenkins sings during the televised celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She added that she was conscious of wanting to interpret the words in a new way and ensuring she remembered the change of lyrics, but her ultimate focus was on what the song signified.

“In that moment, I was trying to remember what an amazing life has gone before with Her Majesty and thinking of the future,” she said.

Jenkins has sung at a number of royal occasions, including the Queen’s 90th birthday at Windsor Castle in 2016.

She also took part in the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, including performing at a special outdoor concert at Sandringham alongside the Military Wives Choirs, and appeared in the Songs Of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special.

She was among the stars on the bill for the recent A Gallop Through History event, which was broadcast on ITV and featured stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren and comedian Omid Djalili.

