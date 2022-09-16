Naughty Boy ‘forever grateful’ for the King’s support of his music career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Naughty Boy ‘forever grateful’ for the King’s support of his music career

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 10.20am
The Prince of Wales speaks to music producer Naughty Boy (PA)
The Prince of Wales speaks to music producer Naughty Boy (PA)

Music producer Naughty Boy said he will be “forever grateful” for the support he received from the King through the Prince’s Trust – which gave him the confidence to pursue his career.

The charity set up by Charles awarded the 40-year-old, who has worked with stars like Beyonce, a £5,000 grant in 2005.

He used it to set up a studio in his parents’ garden shed.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the DJ, whose real name is Shahid Khan, said he was born on a Watford council estate and grew up thinking no one was going to “shine a light” on his talent – until he received the grant.

British Asian Trust reception – London
The then-Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with music producer Naughty Boy and Kanika Kapoor at Buckingham Palace (Alastair Grant/PA)

He said: “I think, at the time, when I had the Prince’s Trust grant it gave me confidence.

“It made me think, ‘You know what? There’s someone out there that actually thinks I’ve got a chance at this.’

“And that someone was our now King, Charles, and I’m forever grateful for that.”

Khan went on to collaborate with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Jennifer Hudson.

He later became an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which the King founded in 2007, and has performed for him on a number of occasions, including at Buckingham Palace.

Khan admitted he has broken protocol on occasion to hug Charles but said he considers him a friend.

British Asian Trust Reception – London
The Prince of Wales meets Naughty Boy and Emeli Sande as he attends a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

He said although he feels it will take a long time for the nation to recover from the Queen’s death, he is looking forward to a future with Charles as head of state because he believes he will be a “diverse King”.

“I’ve seen how he was with the crowds, shaking everyone’s hand and being very human”, Khan said.

“The best thing that (has) come out of this it that we’ve gained ourselves a people’s King, especially in a time like this, and a diverse King as well.

“So I’m actually looking forward to the future. Obviously, I think it’s going to take a while to recover from the loss of the Queen because I was thinking about this year’s Christmas message and that’s going to be weird, like every year of my life I’ve seen the Queen at Christmas, who would deliver a beautiful message.

“So it’s a transition but I think, as a nation, we’ll get there.”

