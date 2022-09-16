Channel 4 to air 1953 documentary of Queen’s coronation during her state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 to air 1953 documentary of Queen’s coronation during her state funeral

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 12.38pm
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)

Channel 4 has said it will screen a 1953 documentary of the Queen’s coronation while the state funeral is being broadcast on other channels.

The 1953 technicolour programme, A Queen Is Crowned, is narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier and was nominated for an Oscar.

The Channel 4 schedule for the day of the funeral on September 19 will also observe the two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)

A Channel 4 spokesperson told the PA news agency: “On the day Britain says farewell to its longest-serving monarch, Channel 4 will be airing A Queen Is Crowned, the classic 1953 documentary about her coronation, so that viewers can experience both the beginning and end of her remarkable reign.

“Following the service, Channel 4 will also broadcast two extended editions of Channel 4 News as well as the 1943 Vera Lynn film, We’ll Meet Again.”

The will be two 90-minute Channel 4 News broadcasts during the day, with a special at 1.25pm and a second programme at 7pm.

From 8.30pm onwards, the schedule will return to regular programming with Jamie’s One Pan Wonders, First Dates and Walter Presents: Sisterhood among shows that will air.

Nature series Britain’s Most Beautiful Landscapes and Secrets Of The Royal Gardens will be shown in the morning.

The episode of Gogglebox scheduled for the evening of September 16 will also reflect the week’s events, the PA news agency understands.

Last Friday, Channel 4 confirmed it would continue to launch the new series of the hit TV show after the Queen’s death as the broadcaster felt it would bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for viewers.

Gogglebox unveils first Scottish cast members
Friday’s episode of Gogglebox will also reflect the week’s events (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)

In a statement, the broadcaster said it had made “significant changes” to its schedule following the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.

This comes as broadcasters including the BBC and ITV have announced their plans for covering the Queen’s funeral.

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby are among the presenters who will anchor the BBC’s TV coverage which will run from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

While Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will lead ITV’s reporting of the historic events.

The coverage will follow the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the procession escorting the late monarch through London to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle, and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

The funeral of the late monarch is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state
An Oscars statue (Ian West/PA)
Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Wildflower lawns and a time-poor gardener
0
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Richard Osman escapes Saturday Kitchen’s food hell in programme nod to Queen
Carole Johnstone, author, The Blackhouse.
BOOKS: Carole Johnstone on her stormy island tale, The Blackhouse
0
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A big decade, and now the Queen has gone
0
Nature Watch: The wizardry of nature at Inchnadamph

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0