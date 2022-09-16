Bill Turnbull’s funeral recalled ‘centuries past’ like that of Philip – Reverend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill Turnbull’s funeral recalled ‘centuries past’ like that of Philip – Reverend

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 4.36pm
A general view of Holy Trinity Church in Blythburgh, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
The reverend who led Bill Turnbull’s funeral has said the private ceremony was similar to that of the Duke of Edinburgh in that it had “that lovely rich language” looking back to “centuries past”.

Rev Nic Stuchfield described Turnbull, best known as one of BBC Breakfast’s longest serving hosts, as a “seeker after the truth” and a “lovely person”.

TV presenter and journalist Turnbull died on August 31 at the age of 66 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017.

Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)

Family and close friends, including fellow broadcasts Charlie Stayt and Susanna Reid, attended the service at Holy Trinity church in Blythburgh, Suffolk.

Rev Stuchfield, who met Turnbull more than two years ago, told the PA news agency: “It is very similar to the service that the Duke of Edinburgh had for his funeral last year and so it’s got that lovely rich language that we look back to centuries past.”

He added: “He was exactly as you expected to see him from the television persona – very sharp, kind even though his body was obviously not performing terribly well in the last couple of years.

“He was a journalist and he was very inquisitive.

“He was a seeker after the truth and he was just a lovely person and I’ve had countless people come and talk to me over the last couple of weeks about how much they loved him and how much they missed him, and he really was in real life the person that people knew from the Breakfast show and elsewhere in his media history.”

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Bill Turnbull (Joe Giddens/PA)

Turnbull started his broadcast career at Radio Clyde in Scotland in 1978, joining the BBC as a reporter for the Today programme in 1986 before becoming a reporter for BBC’s Breakfast Time two years later, and then a correspondent for BBC News, reporting from more than 30 countries.

After moving back to the UK, he became one of the main presenters on BBC News 24, as it was then called, before joining BBC Breakfast in 2001.

He is survived by his wife Sesi, who he married in March 1988, and their three children.

