This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 8.24pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
ITV show This Morning has insisted its presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby did not “jump the queue” for the Queen’s lying in state and were there to report on the event as media.

The pair have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

Programme bosses said in a statement on Instagram that their hosting duo had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday’s show.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre rest on the coffin of the Queen at her lying in state (Marko Djurica/PA)

They said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

Some media and MPs have been able to bypass the queue and access Westminster Hall since its doors opened to the public on Wednesday.

In the days since, the queue has swelled in size and at one time reached a wait time of “at least 24 hours” before dropping.

The lying in state is also being broadcast live and 24/7 by a number of broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News.

Other famous faces have also paid their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, 51, said she had queued for seven hours and 20 minutes to see the lying in state, while David Beckham also joined the queue.

Speaking after the viewing, Beckham, 47, told press: “It is emotional for everybody involved.”

