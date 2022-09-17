Sue Barker: I left Wimbledon on my own terms instead of being pushed out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sue Barker: I left Wimbledon on my own terms instead of being pushed out

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 12.03am
Sue Barker has said she wanted to leave Wimbledon on her ‘own terms’ rather than be ‘pushed out the door’, referencing her exit from A Question Of Sport after 24 years (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Sue Barker has said she wanted to leave Wimbledon on her ‘own terms’ rather than be ‘pushed out the door’, referencing her exit from A Question Of Sport after 24 years (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)

Sue Barker has said she wanted to leave Wimbledon on her “own terms” rather than be “pushed out the door”, as she referenced her exit from A Question Of Sport after 24 years.

The former professional tennis player, 66, bid a tearful farewell to Wimbledon this year after 30 years of presenting coverage of the tennis event for the BBC.

It came two years after the broadcaster announced Paddy McGuinness would be taking over her role as host of A Question Of Sport, alongside the show’s team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell who were replaced by Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

A Question Of Sport
Sue Barker with Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell (Vishal Sharma/BBC/PA)

Barker told Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs: “Matt and Tuffers, we are like best mates, we had such a bond and we absolutely loved that programme.

“We were devastated when it came to an end but all good things must come to an end. It wasn’t our choice and we sort of knew it was coming.

“The way it was handled made me think about Wimbledon and the way I wanted to walk away on my own terms rather than be pushed out the door.

“To be taken into a room after 24 years and be told ‘We don’t want you anymore’, I just wish they handled the end a little better.”

In July, Barker announced her retirement from presenting Wimbledon coverage.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sue Barker presenting Wimbledon coverage 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

“I knew it was going to be sad, I love the job, I love Wimbledon, it is in my DNA,” Barker said.

“I love the people I work with even more but you just have to pick when the time is right to go and I just felt that I could walk out with my head held high having had 30 amazing years.”

Devon-born Barker chose the soundtrack to Wimbledon’s Parade Of Champions 2022 as her first desert island disc.

Struggling to hold back her tears, she told Laverne: “It was so wonderful and at the end of it, John McEnroe decided to say ‘well done’ to me for 30 years and the crowds reaction went on and on and for them to give me that ovation, I thought ‘job done’.

“It was really really emotional. I don’t know how I held it together out there.”

Sue Barker
Sue Barker playing at Wimbledon (PA)

To mark Barker stepping down from her role, commentator and former Wimbledon champion McEnroe introduced a film of Barker’s highlights, featuring many famous faces.

Speaking about the tributes, which saw her idol Billie Jean King call her the greatest of all time, Barker said: “I never expected the tributes from my fellow players from my era and from the current era.

“It was surprising, embarrassing, emotional, it was everything.”

Talking about SW19 continuing to be a part of her life, she added: “I have already texted Heather Watson, wonderful girl, and I said I will be sitting courtside for your match next year.

“I am going to be screaming at the side telling her all sorts of things.”

