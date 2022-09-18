David Suchet recalls thinking birthday invite to lunch with Queen was ‘a hoax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Suchet recalls thinking birthday invite to lunch with Queen was ‘a hoax’

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 18 2022, 11.16am
Sir David Suchet with the Queen during her visit to the Almeida Theatre in London (PA)
Sir David Suchet has recalled thinking an invitation to have lunch with the Queen was a “hoax”, as he paid tribute to her “twinkly” demeanour.

The veteran actor, best known for playing Hercule Poirot in the long-running Agatha Christie detective series, was invited to a private lunch at Buckingham Palace on his birthday in 1990.

Suspecting it was a prank by a friend, his wife of some 40 years, Sheila Ferris, called the number supplied in the invitation and was answered by staff at the Palace.

Sir David, who was knighted in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to drama and charity, recalled the story on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Sunday.

The 76-year-old said: “My great memory, of all the occasions that I found myself in their company, was in 1990 on my birthday actually.

“Just prior to my birthday I got an invitation to have lunch with her majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh in one of her ‘meet the people’ lunches.

“My wife and I thought it was a hoax because the date was my birthday, which was May the 2nd.

“Sheila went to the phone and rang up to expect a mate and the gentleman at the end said ‘Buckingham Palace’ and she slammed the phone down and said, ‘It’s real, this is real!’

“So I went and had lunch at the Palace and it was extraordinary because previously I had met her on duty and this was off duty.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir David Suchet receives his knighthood from the Prince of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir David described the late monarch as “very relaxed and very smiley and twinkly – and it was a very happy occasion”.

He added that it was during this meeting that the Duke of Edinburgh taught him how to peel and eat a mango, a technique he used in the Poirot episode The Theft Of The Royal Ruby in 1991.

“That was the occasion that famously has gone down where the Duke of Edinburgh taught me how to peel a mango,” said Sir David.

“And that business of peeling a mango got into a Poirot episode.

“In fact, in the episode I was asked as Poirot, ‘Where did you learn that?’ and I said, ‘A certain duke taught me’.”

