Home Entertainment TV & Film

Actress Sandra Oh at Queen’s funeral as part of Canadian delegation

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 11.01am
Canadian actress Sandra Oh (James Manning/PA)
Canadian actress Sandra Oh (James Manning/PA)

Sandra Oh has joined the Queen’s funeral as part of the Canadian delegation.

The actress, known for her roles in US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and BBC hit series Killing Eve, was pictured entering Westminster Abbey alongside other recipients of the country’s national honours.

The 51-year-old joins the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada, alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Dignitaries arrive for the state funeral of the Queen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Oh was granted the honour in June for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”.

The country’s delegation to the funeral was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and also included governor general Mary Simon as well as former prime ministers and governor-generals.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and representatives of regiments of the Canadian Armed Forces are joining personnel from other Commonwealth countries for the service.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey (Peter Byrne/PA)

Oh, who was born in Canada to Korean parents, has received Emmy nominations for her role as Dr Cristina Yang in Shonda Rhimes’ long-running medical series, Grey’s Anatomy.

Part of the original cast when it first aired in 2005, she left in 2014.

She has also been nominated for her turn as MI5 analyst Eve Polastri in the BBC spy thriller Killing Eve.

Canada, where the King is now head of state, is also marking the Queen’s funeral with a national day of mourning and a national commemorative ceremony held at Christ Church Cathedral, the Anglican cathedral in Ottawa.

Other famous name attending the service included adventurer and chief scout Bear Grylls and actress Sophie Winkleman, best known for appearing in the TV series Peep Show, who is married to Lord Freddie Windsor.

