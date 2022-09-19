Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 3.45pm
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Bear Grylls has chronicled the day of the Queen’s funeral as one “we will never forget”.

The TV star, 48, and Chief Scout, shared a touching message having joined VIPs, dignitaries and members of the royal family at the Queen’s state funeral held in London.

Grylls, who was made an OBE by the Queen in 2019, attended the ceremony as a representative of the Scouts for the service held at Westminster Abbey and attended by members of the royal family.

Following the ceremony, alongside a series of pictures, he tweeted: “It’s a day we will never forget… a truly beautiful testament to our Nation’s Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Rest in Peace. Your duty done. Long Live King Charles…”.

The monarch, who died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 aged 96, was patron of the Scout Association.

Queen attends annual scouting review
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, chats with the Queen during a review of the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire (Ben Stansall/PA)

A tweet from the Scouts ahead of the funeral on Monday said: “Chief Scout, @BearGryll, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

Grylls was pictured arriving at the ceremony wearing a black morning jacket with a white shirt, black tie and grey pinstripe trousers.

He was appointed as Chief Scout in 2009, aged 34, making him the UK’s youngest ever Chief Scout at the time, the official Scouts website says.

He went on to become the first-ever Chief Ambassador of World Scouting in 2018, which sees him responsible for promoting Scouting values to a global audience.

Following the Queen’s death, he told the PA news agency that the Scouts family were “united in sorrow for the loss of our Patron” and that she leaves a “bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations”.

Grylls said the Queen had told him several times how she loved volunteering and remembered it as a young girl during the war.

He added that she “championed” young people in the UK throughout her life and was “especially proud” when girls were first able to join the Scouts in the 1970s.

The Queen was also “so generous” to the Queen’s Scouts – the highest award Scouts can receive – every year at Windsor Castle, he said.

Editor's Picks