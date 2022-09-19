Sir Elton John recalls ‘joyous and humbling’ experiences of meeting the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Elton John recalls ‘joyous and humbling’ experiences of meeting the Queen

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 6.55pm Updated: September 19 2022, 9.39pm
Sir Elton John meets the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sir Elton John meets the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)

Sir Elton John has recalled the “joyous and humbling experiences” of meeting the Queen, as he joined fellow celebrities and other public figures in bidding farewell to her.

The musical megastar said he would fondly remember moments “out of the public eye” and praised the Queen for serving with “grace and dedication”.

Famous British faces posted from around the world, after following the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

“Today I’ll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” Sir Elton wrote, sharing a black and white photograph of them.

“My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration.

“The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour. I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees.

“They were always joyous and humbling experiences. But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first hand.

“She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

Sir Elton also paid tribute to the Queen following the announcement of her death, and dedicated part of his concert in Toronto to her.

Stephen Fry praised the “ritual, ceremony and symbol” of the funeral, as he said he had tuned in to the service from a hotel room in New York from 3am local time.

He said on Twitter: “Watching the #queensfuneral from 3am onwards in a New York hotel room somehow brings me closer to it all than if I were back home.

“Words can’t compete with such ritual, ceremony and symbol. Think how many jigsaw puzzles will come from this…”

Gordon Ramsay shared a photo of the Queen in a bright pink outfit and wished her farewell.

The celebrity chef, 55, said: “Today we join the world as we mourn and commemorate Her Majesty The Queen.

“The very definition of an inspiration, who touched the lives of us all.

“Rest in peace your Majesty, your legacy and love will live on in our hearts forever.”