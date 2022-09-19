Grand Theft Auto VI footage leaked by hacker, Rockstar confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grand Theft Auto VI footage leaked by hacker, Rockstar confirms

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 7.15pm
Rockstar Games said ‘an unauthorised third party’ had accessed and downloaded details of the Grand Theft Auto sequel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rockstar Games said ‘an unauthorised third party’ had accessed and downloaded details of the Grand Theft Auto sequel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The makers of Grand Theft Auto have said they are “extremely disappointed” after details of the next instalment in the series were leaked.

More than 90 clips of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is in the early stages of development, were leaked and circulated on social media over the weekend.

The footage was originally posted to the GTAForums website by user teapotuberhacker, who claimed to have downloaded the files from employee communications.

Among the collection of clips were examples of in-game combat, scenery and characters which suggest the game could include the series’ first female protagonist and be set in Vice City – a mock version of Miami and the setting of the Grand Theft Auto 2002 release.

Rockstar Games on Monday confirmed “an unauthorised third party” had accessed and downloaded details of the Grand Theft Auto sequel.

A statement from the Rockstar Games team said: “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectation.

“We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.”

Teapotuberhacker also said they could leak more data, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6 source codes and assets, as well as a Grand Theft Auto 6 testing build.

Soon after the initial post on GTAForums, Teapotuberhacker posted again inviting staff at Rockstar, or parent company Take Two, to contact them.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video games series ever created and has sold more than 380 million copies worldwide.

