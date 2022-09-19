Artist behind portrait of Queen paints her funeral procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Artist behind portrait of Queen paints her funeral procession

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 9.35pm
Queen Funeral in Real Time (Dan Llywelyn Hall/PA)
Queen Funeral in Real Time (Dan Llywelyn Hall/PA)

A Welsh artist who produced a portrait of the Queen in 2013 has painted her funeral procession in London.

Dan Llywelyn Hall was just 32 when he was commissioned to create the portrait of the Queen by the Welsh Rugby Union.

In a red dress and pearls, she sat for an hour in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle in November 2012.

The piece, measuring 5ft 4ins, was unveiled at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Cardiff-born Mr Hall travelled to Wellington Arch at London’s Hyde Park Corner on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s state funeral.

He painted and drew for 12 hours in the build-up to the moment the procession carrying the Queen reached the Arch, where the coffin was transferred to the state hearse for its journey to Windsor Castle.

Small Hours on the Sea of Flowers by Dan Llywelyn Hall
Small Hours on the Sea of Flowers by Dan Llywelyn Hall (Dan Llywelyn Hall/PA)

“Having sat with the Queen 10 years ago, I wanted to complete the story by combining my personal experience with this extraordinary display of public farewell,” Mr Hall told the PA news agency.

“The series of paintings made on the site at Wellington Arch during the final moment of the journey in London draw on a stage set like no other.

“The colours combined with precision of movement are intoxicating – I simply had to bear witness to it, breathe in the atmosphere and channel the feeling through into images.”

Mr Hall said there was no “formal role” for a procession painter at state funerals but there was a long history of artists doing so.

“You can tell from all the past funeral paintings down the ages there is an informality and a sense of being behind the ranks,” he added.

“I’d loved to have asked JMW Turner, Manet or El Greco for tips but this public affair doesn’t come round often.

“I painted and drew for 12 hours in the build-up and then rapidly depicted the final flourish of movement as the procession drew to a halt.”

Mr Hall said the Queen’s influence would still be “far-reaching” and his portrait would now stand with other works of monarchs through the centuries.

“My portrait has taken on its own life,” he added. “I’m confident I’m saying something unique about her very essence.

“I was dreading the moment of her death. She has been an anchor in deeply uncertain times. What’s remarkable is how the continuity has already started so seamlessly.”

Mr Hall will present a study from a series of his paintings from the funeral to the Royal Collection.

