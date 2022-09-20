Royal Shakespeare Company announces new co-artistic directors for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Royal Shakespeare Company announces new co-artistic directors for 2023

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 12.03am
Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey (Royal Shakespeare Company/PA)
Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey (Royal Shakespeare Company/PA)

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced the appointment of Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey as its new co-artistic directors.

Erica Whyman is currently the acting artistic director of the theatre company after Gregory Doran announced last September that he was taking a period of compassionate leave to care for his husband Sir Antony Sher.

The theatre star later died in December at the age of 72 from cancer and Doran confirmed he was stepping down from the position in April.

RSC production of The Boy In The Dress
Gregory Doran (Royal Shakespeare Company/PA)

Evans, who is currently artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre, and Harvey, who is artistic director of Theatr Clwyd in Wales, will take over the role in June 2023.

The pair are regular collaborators and applied together for the position.

Evans said: “I was fortunate to see so many inspiring performances at Stratford during my teenage years, and later celebrated my 21st birthday there during my first professional job post-drama school. So, to be returning to the RSC as its co-artistic director is immensely meaningful to me. To do so alongside Tamara is a joy and a privilege.

“We share deep-rooted values and an ambitious vision for the company, and we’re both looking forward to working with Catherine and the team to begin this new, exciting chapter in the RSC’s story.”

Harvey said: “Being taken to Stratford to see Murder In The Cathedral at the Swan when I was 15 was one of the most vivid moments of my childhood. A sense of awe, but even then, a desire to get in there and start making plays: two feelings I continue to hold today.

“Stepping into this job is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing I’ve ever done. The great joy of working in partnership with Daniel, an artist I admire beyond measure, is that we share both that excitement and that awe at becoming the next custodians of this amazing company.

“We bring a shared belief in all that the RSC can be – a home for radical, relevant theatre made by artists from across the UK and the wider world. A global community inspired by Shakespeare, bringing together myriad voices to tell the stories of our time – and of all time.”

Shriti Vadera, chair of the RSC board, chaired the artistic director recruitment panel comprising of Noma Dumezweni, Nicholas Hytner, Genista McIntosh, Ayanna Thompson and Mark Thompson.

Vadera said: “The board is delighted to appoint Daniel and Tamara as co-artistic directors from an exceptionally strong field of candidates.

“They bring a brilliant track record of artistic achievement with a strong commitment to education, communities and championing diverse talent and voices, alongside a proven strategic ability to lead major companies.

“Their partnership heralds an exciting vision for the future of the RSC to attract world-class artistic talent, captivate today’s audiences with Shakespeare, classics and new work, and increase radically the reach and impact of our pioneering learning, partnerships and digital work.”

At the request of the board, Whyman will continue as acting artistic director until June 2023 and she will then leave the company to pursue a freelance career.

Doran has taken on the role of artistic director emeritus until the end of 2023 and will direct his 50th production for the company in spring 2023.

The RSC’s executive director Catherine Mallyon said: “I am excited to start a new leadership relationship with Daniel and Tamara, who have a profound understanding of the RSC as a theatre and learning charity, combined with the high levels of the skill, imagination, talent and commitment required to make captivating theatre, unlock potential and inspire change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Poor sleep can have a serious long-term effect on your health - from heart strain to depression.
11 ways poor sleep impacts your health and wellbeing
0
People struggling to sleep in bed
Tayside and Fife sleep survey results: Here's what's been keeping you awake
0
Selena Gomez shares trailer for intimate documentary about her life (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October (Niall Carson/PA)
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October
Carrie (Ophelia Lovibond) and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Sir Kenneth Branagh) in This England (Sky UK/PA)
Johnson may not be flattered by his portrayal in This England, says director
Next year’s Bafta film awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall, it has been announced (PA)
2023 Bafta film awards to be hosted at new venue
Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise improved diversity (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise increased diversity
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Second Great British Bake Off contestant eliminated during biscuit week
Brenda Edwards (left) mother of the late Jamal Edwards and his sister Tanisha Artman at the inaugural fundraising event for the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust (JESB), at HERE at the Outernet in central London. Music entrepreneur Edwards, who received an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 this year at the age of 31. (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Brenda Edwards: Jamal’s trust will continue his work of instilling self belief
Marilyn Manson(PA)
Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0