Tyler Perry on helping Harry and Meghan during ‘difficult time’

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 1.55pm
Tyler Perry attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)
Tyler Perry attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry has said he wanted to “anything” he could to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they moved to the US as he described the love they have for each other as “really, really moving”.

The 53-year-old, who created the famous Madea character, provided a home and security for Harry and Meghan when they moved from Canada to the US in 2020.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on American breakfast show Today, Perry said: “It was a very difficult time for them.

“What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other.

“They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other.

“The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

Last month during an interview with The Cut magazine, Meghan also spoke about how Perry had helped the couple.

Monarchy in crisis after series of revelations by Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

During their tell-all with Orpah Winfrey in 2021, Harry and Meghan confirmed it was a Los Angeles mansion owned by Perry they had headed to when leaving Canada for the US, days before the first Covid lockdown.

They would go on to buy a home in nearby Montecito, but explained to Winfrey how Perry provided them with security after their UK tax payer-funded protection was removed.

Speaking of their departure from British Columbia, Canada, Meghan said: “We didn’t have a plan. We needed a house and he (Perry) offered his security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do.”

Meghan and Harry re-united with the royal family following the Queen’s death on September 8.

They have established a new life for themselves after stepping down as senior working royals, launching a non-profit foundation and in addition, last month saw the arrival of Meghan’s much-awaited Archetypes podcast, which was released on Spotify.

Perry, who presides over an entertainment empire, was appearing on the TV programme to talk about his new Netflix film, A Jazzman’s Blues.

