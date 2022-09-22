Tony Adams says suffering ‘mental breakdown’ six years ago led to Strictly stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Adams says suffering ‘mental breakdown’ six years ago led to Strictly stint

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 12.04am
Former England footballer Tony Adams says he accepted the challenge of Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a “mental breakdown” and nearly dying from a heart problem six years ago.

The 55-year-old captained Arsenal and England during his professional career, winning 66 caps for his country and appearing at four major tournaments.

As a result of his experiences with alcoholism and drug addiction, he later founded Sporting Chance, a charity to help sportspeople with mental health and addiction issues.

Ahead of the series launch on Friday, Adams recalled how coming close to death spurred him on to join the “silly” BBC One show.

He said: “I’ve been asked a few times. I had a mental breakdown when I was 49 and working too hard in China and I’ve just got time now.

“I’m not working too much, my calendar’s pretty empty for the next three months so I just thought yeah, go for it.

“After my heart procedure – I nearly died when I was 49 – my main artery was 99% closed and the stress of life.

“I’m a bit of a born worrier, my mum was a worrier so I just decided to take things a bit easier and get myself on a silly show.”

Adams said medical staff for the programme had given him a “thorough examination” and described the production as “another level”.

He added: “My physio was quite damning because I’ve got a new metal knee as well, she went ‘no knee slides’.

“It was ‘can’t do this, can’t do that’ – she kept saying ‘you’re not very good are you?’. I said ‘I am 55 now’.”

Adams was sentenced to four months in prison in 1990 for drink driving and said that experience would help him deal with any critical feedback on his dancing.

He joked: “I’m going to top you all because when I came out of prison they lobbed bottles at me and I had carrots thrown at me, so I’ve trumped it.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Friday September 23 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

