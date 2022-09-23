J K Rowling and Bernardine Evaristo lead tributes to author Dame Hilary Mantel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

J K Rowling and Bernardine Evaristo lead tributes to author Dame Hilary Mantel

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 1.20pm Updated: September 23 2022, 1.24pm
J K Rowling and Bernardine Evaristo are among the British leading authors who have paid tribute to Dame Hilary Mantel (Yui Mok/PA)
J K Rowling and Bernardine Evaristo are among the British leading authors who have paid tribute to Dame Hilary Mantel (Yui Mok/PA)

J K Rowling and Bernardine Evaristo are among the British leading authors who have paid tribute to the “massive talent” of Dame Hilary Mantel following her death aged 70.

The British writer was best known for The Wolf Hall trilogy about the life of Thomas Cromwell, which brought international acclaim and won two Booker Prizes.

Her publisher HarperCollins said in a statement that she died on Thursday “suddenly yet peacefully”, surrounded by close family and friends.

They added: “Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.”

In a post on Twitter, they said it was a “devastating loss” and that they could “only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work” as they sent their thoughts to her family and friends.

Harry Potter author Rowling simply said “We’ve lost a genius” as she paid tribute to the late author on Twitter.

The president of the Royal Society of Literature, Bernardine Evaristo, said she was “so sorry” to hear the news and that she felt we have been “so lucky to have such a massive talent in our midst”.

The Booker Prize-winning author added in a post on Twitter: “I met her a few times and she was always so warm, down-to-earth and welcoming. RIP #HilaryMantel.”

Author and screenwriter Emma Kennedy hailed Dame Hilary a “phenomenal writer” in a tribute on Twitter, adding: “Eternal gifts that will be read for the rest of time. Go well Hilary. RIP.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted “it is impossible to overstate the significance of the literary legacy Hilary Mantel leaves behind”.

She added: “Her brilliant Wolf Hall trilogy was the crowning achievement in an outstanding body of work. Rest in peace.”

Bill Hamilton, Dame Hilary’s agent at literary agency A.M. Heath, said it had been the “greatest privilege” to work with her.

He said: “Her wit, stylistic daring, creative ambition and phenomenal historical insight mark her out as one of the greatest novelists of our time.

“She will be remembered for her enormous generosity to other budding writers, her capacity to electrify a live audience, and the huge array of her journalism and criticism, producing some of the finest commentary on issues and books.

“Emails from Hilary were sprinkled with bon mots and jokes as she observed the world with relish and pounced on the lazy or absurd and nailed cruelty and prejudice.

“There was always a slight aura of otherworldliness about her, as she saw and felt things us ordinary mortals missed, but when she perceived the need for confrontation she would fearlessly go into battle.

“And all of that against the backdrop of chronic health problems, which she dealt with so stoically.

“We will miss her immeasurably, but as a shining light for writers and readers she leaves an extraordinary legacy. Our thoughts go out to her beloved husband Gerald, family and friends.”

The Booker Prizes tweeted that they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of the late author and sent their “sincere condolences” to her family, friends and colleague.

Dame Hilary won the Booker Prize first for her 2009 novel Wolf Hall and again for its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies, in 2012.

She concluded her Wolf Hall trilogy in 2020 with the publication of The Mirror & The Light to critical acclaim, winning the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, which she first won for Wolf Hall.

The trilogy, which charts the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of King Henry VIII, has been translated into 41 languages, with sales of more than five million worldwide, HarperCollins has said.

It was later adapted for the stage and screen, with the Royal Shakespeare Company putting on productions of the first two books in 2013 and in 2021 The Mirror & the Light was staged in London, having been adapted by Dame Hilary, with Ben Miles playing Cromwell.

The BBC also adapted the story into a TV series which was first broadcast on BBC Two in 2015, starring Sir Mark Rylance as Cromwell.

Hilary Mantel death
Dame Hilary Mantel was made a CBE in 2006 and a Dame in 2014 (Philip Toscano/PA)

The series was a critical success and won a string of awards including three Bafta awards and a Golden Globe.

Dame Hilary also published a number of other novels and short story collections throughout the years including the Every Day Is Mother’s Day series and a memoir, Giving Up The Ghost, in 2003.

Nicholas Pearson, the author’s long-term editor, said the news of Dame Hilary’s death was “devastating” for all those who knew and worked with her as she hailed her “unique outlook on the world”.

Pearson added: “As a person, Hilary was kind and generous and loving, always a great champion of other writers. She was a joy to work with…

“That we won’t have the pleasure of any more of her words is unbearable. What we do have is a body of work that will be read for generations. We must be grateful for that. I will miss her and my thoughts are with her husband Gerald.”

In 1990, Dame Hilary was elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and was made a CBE in 2006 and a Dame in 2014.

She leaves her husband geologist Gerald McEwen, whom she married on September 23 1972.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
Lauren Laverne Jay Blades (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Jay Blades on how The Repair Shop ‘fixed’ him after difficult childhood
Rab's got a moose in the hoose. It doesn't stop there, either.
RAB MCNEIL: A moose in the hoose, and that's not all
0
J K Rowling and Bernardine Evaristo are among the British leading authors who have paid tribute to Dame Hilary Mantel (Yui Mok/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We gardeners are made of sturdy stuff - bring on the cold…
0
J K Rowling and Bernardine Evaristo are among the British leading authors who have paid tribute to Dame Hilary Mantel (Yui Mok/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Trees record our history too
0
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
The first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average of 6.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing first live show sees viewing numbers fall
Gayle and Scottish Geology Trist volunteer John Taylor hunt for agates at Elephant Rock near Boddin Point, Montrose. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Scottish Geology Festival: Volcanic eruptions, tropical coal swamps, dinosaurs, earthquakes and agates

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks