Kevin Bridges honoured for playing most gigs ever at Glasgow's SEC By Press Association September 23 2022, 5.22pm Updated: September 24 2022, 2.18pm Kevin Bridges holds his platinum award after his 16-night run at the Ovo Hydro in September (OVO Hydro/PA) Comedian Kevin Bridges has been recognised with an award for being the performer to play the most shows at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. He is the first person to be awarded the accolade by the entertainment complex following his 16-night, sell-out, Overdue Catch-Up gigs at the OVO Hydro. It brings his total number of performances at the entertainment venue, which comprises the Hydro, the SEC Armadillo and the SEC Centre, to 63. Bridges was presented with a platinum artist award backstage on Thursday evening as the run nears a close. With an incredible 6⃣3⃣ shows, @kevinbridges86 is now the artist who has performed the most shows EVER at the @SECGlasgow!We thought it only right to present him with our first ever Platinum Artist Award in recognition of his phenomenal achievement 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/u7CXysoOx5— OVO Hydro (@OVOHydro) September 23, 2022 Debbie McWilliams, SEC's director of Live Entertainment said: "It is always a pleasure to welcome Kevin back to the SEC, and this year more so than most as he reaches this significant milestone. "It is fitting that homegrown talent is the recipient of our first platinum artist award. Kevin now paves the way for other artists to be recognised with this new award."