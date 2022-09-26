British Library acquires collection of Beatles’ only authorised biographer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

British Library acquires collection of Beatles’ only authorised biographer

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 5.08pm Updated: September 26 2022, 6.36pm
Hand drawn sketches of John Lennon and George Harrison by Sir Paul McCartney (MPL Communications Inc/British Library/PA)
Hand drawn sketches of John Lennon and George Harrison by Sir Paul McCartney (MPL Communications Inc/British Library/PA)

The British Library has acquired the private archive – containing notebooks, video and photographs – of Hunter Davies, the author of the only authorised biography of The Beatles to date.

Davies spent 18 months with the Fab Four and had unprecedented access to John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr as he wrote his 1968 book.

He was present at important moments in the band’s near decade together, including their performance of All You Need Is Love during Our World in June 1967, the first live global TV link.

A letter to Brian Epstein suggesting the idea of an authorised biography of the Beatles (Hunter Davies/British Library/PA)

The collection includes Davies’ notebook containing previously unseen sketches of Harrison and Lennon by Sir Paul, his typed drafts of The Beatles: The Authorised Biography with handwritten comments by Lennon’s Aunt Mimi, and Super 8 video footage of his family on holiday in Portugal with Sir Paul and Linda McCartney.

Also included in the acquisition are the typed notes of Brian Epstein, the Beatles’ manager, from 1962 on how the band should present themselves, including what they should wear, when in public.

The items will go on display alongside others relating to the Beatles at the Sir John Ritblat Gallery at the British Library in London.

Davies, also a journalist and broadcaster, said: “The further we get from The Beatles, the bigger they become.

“I never thought all these years later my scruffy notebooks would be of such interest – and I’m pleased that they’ll be made available to a wider audience of Beatles fans and researchers through the British Library.”

Hunter Davies’ notebook open at the page where he talks to John Lennon about the clothes the Beatles wore in their early years (Hunter Davies/British Library/PA)

Greg Buzwell, curator of contemporary literary archives at the British Library, said: “We are delighted to have acquired Hunter Davies’ archive on his biography.

“His collection of notebooks, ephemera and photographs offers us a fascinating glimpse into the career of the Beatles at their peak.

“The archive also provides a unique record of how Hunter went about writing what remains the only authorised biography of the group.

“Given unparalleled access to John, Paul, George and Ringo, along with other influential figures in their lives, Hunter’s research notes for his book are an important addition to the Library’s collections, and offer a raw, first-hand perspective into how the Beatles became icons of 1960s counterculture and changed the face of popular music forever.”

To mark the acquisition, Davies will recall the writing of the biography and offer insight into his archive at an event at the British Library and online on November 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
Stormzy has received the AIM diversity champion award (Ian West/PA)
Don’t use diversity as a buzz word or tick box, says Stormzy
In 1999, Going To The Match was bought by the Professional Footballers’ Association for £1,926,500 (Yui Mok/PA)
Lowry painting should stay free to view given economic climate – Salford mayor
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0
Artist Samson Kambalu unveils his artwork entitled, Antelope on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fourth Plinth artist say his sculpture represents standing up for justice
Going to the Match which was bought by the Professional Footballers Association for 1,926,500 including buyer s premium at Sotheby’s in London Wednesday 1 December 1999 – a record price at auction for a Lowry and any modern British painting (PA)
Lowry masterpiece sold to private collector would be tragic – mayor of Salford
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)
Family of Avicii form venture with Swedish media company to continue DJ’s legacy

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Hand drawn sketches of John Lennon and George Harrison by Sir Paul McCartney (MPL Communications Inc/British Library/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks