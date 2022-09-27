Warner Bros Discovery focused on developing franchises like GoT and Harry Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Warner Bros Discovery focused on developing franchises like GoT and Harry Potter

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 10.52am
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series, House of the Dragon (HBO/PA)
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series, House of the Dragon (HBO/PA)

The president of Warner Bros Discovery international has said there will be a future focus on developing its franchises, such as Game Of Thrones and Harry Potter.

The media company counts news broadcaster CNN and the streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max among its portfolio.

At the RTS London Convention 2022, Gerhard Zeiler said during a keynote speech: “Where we will focus more is the development of franchises.

“Yes, we have also an incredible slate of franchises, think of Harry Potter, you think of originals and animation series.

“But we need to develop more. Think of Game Of Thrones, which House Of The Dragon is one spin-off, and also maybe there will be different ones and additional ones. That’s where we focus on.

“But the brands we have, whether it’s Warner Bros, CNN or HBO, to keep the quality and also the shiny quality of this appliance – that’s for sure a task which we have to execute.”

Aside from House Of The Dragon, a Game Of Thrones spin-off starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow is also reportedly in the works.

Mr Zeiler also dismissed suggestions cinema is “dead” and said some films will continue to have theatrical releases.

He said: “Everyone who ever believed that the theatrical business, that the cinema, is dead, has been proven wrong so many times, and will be proven wrong in the future.

“The theatrical business is here to stay and that’s good.

“Yes, of course the pandemic changed (things), and we see that in the numbers.

“Not everyone is still feeling safe to go back to the cinema or if she and he goes back it has to be really a big film.

“But if you look at the numbers of the film releases so far, you’ll see that you have less movies in the cinemas. But the big ones are much better successes that anybody would have forecasted before.

“So it’s really about a ‘must have’ when it comes to the feature film strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Ernie Rea will retire in October (BBC/Catherine Yang/PA)
Ernie Rea to step down as Beyond Belief presenter after two decades
Anton Du Beke will join the Strictly Live Tour judging panel for the first time in 2023 (BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke to star on Strictly live tour judging panel for first time
Ed Sheeran surprises party-goers with impromptu set in Ibiza (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ed Sheeran covers Backstreet Boys as revellers surprised by impromptu Ibiza set
Steve Coogan ‘not a monarchist’ despite recent royal-related projects (Ian West/PA)
Steve Coogan ‘not a monarchist’ despite recent royal-related projects
Sherlock creator Steven Moffat defended the BBC in an interview with Radio Times (Ian West/PA)
Steven Moffat: The BBC will never be safe in the hands of the Government
Glenda Jackson has fondly remembered her experience of working with Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise (Ian West/PA)
Glenda Jackson recalls fond memories of working with Morecambe and Wise
Will Mellor has admitted he may attempt to flirt his way to success on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Will Mellor admits he may attempt to flirt his way to Strictly success
First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at auction (Propstore/PA)
First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at…
ITV Christmas special Britain Get Singing to promote mental health awareness (Ian West/PA)
ITV Christmas special Britain Get Singing to promote mental health awareness
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black (Ian West/PA)
Tom Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, ‘sustained serious head injury’

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks