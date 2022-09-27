John Witherow steps down as Times editor after nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Witherow steps down as Times editor after nine years

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 1.06pm
John Witherow has stepped down as editor of The Times after nine years (Ian West/PA)
John Witherow has stepped down as editor of The Times after nine years (Ian West/PA)

John Witherow has stepped down as editor of The Times after nine years and been appointed chairman of Times Newspapers, News UK has said.

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch praised him as “one of the great editors of his generation” and said he was delighted he would stay with the business.

Mr Witherow has stepped down with immediate effect, and the new editor of The Times will be announced on Wednesday.

He joined News UK in 1980, and was appointed editor of The Sunday Times in 1994 and The Times in 2013.

Mr Murdoch said: “John is one of the great editors of his generation and he can look back on an outstanding career.

Rupert Murdoch praises John Witherow as he steps down as editor of The Times
Rupert Murdoch said John Witherow had broken stories that had resonance around the world (John Stillwell/PA Wire)

“His leadership of both The Sunday Times and latterly of The Times has taken each paper from strength to strength, breaking stories that have resonance around the world. His skill in crafting a quality newspaper that sets the agenda and is an enticing read is unparalleled.

“I am very proud of The Times and The Sunday Times and my sincere thanks go to John for his immense contribution to journalism over the past 42 years. I am delighted that he will stay with the business and take on the role of chairman.”

Mr Witherow said: “Throughout my career as an editor, I have always been aware that I have had the heavy responsibility of preserving the reputation and success of these brands so they can continue to succeed for future generations.

“I believe that The Times is an authoritative, credible, responsible and trusted part of the nation’s cultural heritage and it has been my honour to be the editor.

“Our industry has been through immense change but The Times is thriving and I am proud every day of its agenda-setting journalism.

“I am grateful for the opportunities Rupert Murdoch has given to me, his support and his investment in journalism through the decades.

“Thanks to him, the future for The Times is bright.”

