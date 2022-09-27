Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 4.42pm
The influential reality TV programme, aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)
The influential reality TV programme, aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)

Big Brother executive Natalka Znak has said it will be a “hard job” rebooting such a popular series and that she is looking beyond its “hardcore” fans.

ITV announced earlier this year it is going to revive the influential reality TV programme, which aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018.

Speaking at the RTS London Convention 2022, Znak, chief executive of Remarkable TV Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, said: “I think it’s a hard job to reboot a popular show.

“TV has moved on since when Big Brother was first on TV and we used to just love watching people eat cornflakes.

“So I think that the trick is to keep the heart of it but make it feel modern.

“Obviously, I’m having so many conversations with the hardcore fans about, ‘Don’t touch it, don’t do this, you have got to keep everything’.

“I think the hardcore fans will watch it. I need all the people who have never watched Big Brother – my 16-year-old doesn’t even know what it is. Those are the people we need to appeal to. So a hard job, but it will be brilliant though.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director for media and entertainment, said Big Brother could achieve the same effect as Love Island has for the broadcaster.

He said: “Love Island paved the way for dispelling the myth that teenagers don’t watch TV, (that) people don’t come.

“Every day at nine o’clock watching the big old thing on ITV2. It is extraordinary.

“So I think if Natalka gets Big Brother right it could do a similar job for us – and there is clearly a desire for that kind of programme.”

