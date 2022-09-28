Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 1.00am
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)

Works by well-known British artists including David Hockney, Damien Hirst, Rankin and Boy George are due to go under the hammer anonymously to raise money for WaterAid.

The pieces will form part of the charity’s Art Of Change “secret” auction, but will be sold without the names of the artists on them, with bidders invited to use their artistic instinct to potentially make the buy of a lifetime.

The collection, curated in collaboration with Hidden Gallery, features climate-themed works to raise awareness of the devastating impact of climate change on vulnerable communities’ access to clean water.

(WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)

The auction will be held during the British Art Fair at London’s Saatchi Gallery, which runs from September 29 to October 2.

The British artists featured range from celebrities and household names to emerging talent, with all those involved donating between 50% to 100% of their sale to WaterAid.

Artists who have contributed to the exhibition include Ben Okri and Rosemary Clunie, Boy George, Carolyn Trant, Carrie Reichardt, Damien Hirst, David Hockney and Giles Deacon.

(WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)

Haseebah Ali, Henry Ward, Heywood and Condie, Jessica Albarn, Jonathan Barnes, Julian Wild, Nettie Wakefield, Pure Evil, Rankin, Rowena Easton, Sir Peter Blake and The Connor Brothers, will also have work displayed and sold.

Photographer and director Rankin said: “The climate crisis is a water crisis, from too much to too little, it’s now an emergency.

“Addressing this is a daunting task. That’s why it’s so important we think about supporting sustainable adaptation.”

(WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)

Nigerian-British poet Ben Okri added: “The destruction of our environment and the impacts of climate change are now an unavoidable conversation.

“There is nowhere to hide. Those suffering the most are not those causing the problem.

“In Nigeria, the country of my birth, over 46 million people are without access to clean water. Progress is being made, but much more needs to be done.”

Many of the famous contributors are due to attend a collectors preview at the Saatchi Gallery on Thursday evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book: The Secret History of Christmas (Rebecca Reid/PA)
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book The Secret History of Christmas
Director: Video for Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ collab was ’emotional’ (Alamy/PA)
Hold Me Closer director: Sir Elton John and Britney Spears collab was emotional
The Natural History Museum in South Kensington (Johnny Green/PA)
Natural History Museum helps Ukrainian scientists in bid to save historic murals
James Corden and Ruth Jones during filming (PA)
Ruth Jones on James Corden: We’ll always be friends
(Magic Lights/PA)
BBC Christmas film is about accepting difference in others, says star Bill Bailey
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Great British Bake Off contestants avoid elimination during bread week
Messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London. Bowie’s lyrics to Starman have gone under the hammer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for five times auction estimate
Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks