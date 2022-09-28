Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 11.16am Updated: September 28 2022, 11.25am
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has said he can “show no favouritism” as Glasgow battles Liverpool to host next year’s contest.

The two cities are going head to head in the contest to stage the competition, after being selected from a list of seven possibles.

Norton, while he stressed he could “show no favouritism” over where the international singing show is held, added that Glasgow would be a “great place to have it”.

The UK is hosting next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after coming second in this year’s event to Ukraine, however, the Russian invasion means the event cannot be staged there.

Speaking to STV’s News at Six on Tuesday, Norton said: “I think Glasgow would be a great place to have it.
“You’ve got the amazing venues, you’ve got the hotels, airports, the trains and the banter.

“Every taxi driver of Glasgow is going to be saying, ‘Yes. Come on.’”

Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 entry and runner-up in the contest, was also asked by Clyde 1 radio presenters to back Glasgow’s bid.

He said: “I’m Sam Ryder and I want the Eurovision to be in Glasgow.”

And Lawrence Chaney, who won the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and lives in Glasgow, also gave their backing to the city, saying they had their “fingers and legs crossed”.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re excited that Glasgow has made it to the final two cities in the running to host Eurovision and a celebration of Ukraine next year.

“The competition has been very strong, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track record for successfully hosting major global events.

“Between that experience and expertise; our famous live music scene, and one of the world’s top entertainment venues in the OVO Hydro; Glasgow has everything it takes to host a show that the whole Eurovision family can be proud of.”

The decision by contest organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, will be made “within weeks”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of…
Miley Cyrus has remembered late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins ‘not just as a superstar’ but as her friend, idol and neighbour (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus remembers Taylor Hawkins as ‘my friend, my idol and my neighbour’
Louis Theroux is set to get up close and personal with stars of in new documentary series (BBC/Mindhouse Productions/Dan Dewsbury/PA)
Louis Theroux to get up close and personal with Dame Judi Dench and Rita…
Emma Bunton has said she would love the Spice Girls to perform at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)
Emma Bunton says she would love the Spice Girls to perform at Glastonbury
Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
Stormzy has received the AIM diversity champion award (Ian West/PA)
Don’t use diversity as a buzz word or tick box, says Stormzy
In 1999, Going To The Match was bought by the Professional Footballers’ Association for £1,926,500 (Yui Mok/PA)
Lowry painting should stay free to view given economic climate – Salford mayor
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks