In Pictures: Holden and McCall among stars taking to trading floor for charity

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 3.12pm Updated: September 29 2022, 4.56pm
Davina McCall and Amanda Holden (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Davina McCall and Amanda Holden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Amanda Holden, Laura Whitmore and Rio Ferdinand were among the famous faces who took to the trading floor to raise money for charity.

Celebrities returned to the annual Charity Day event at brokerage firm BGC Partners, which raises money in memory of BGC and Eurobrokers employees who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Since its launch in 2004, BGC and its celebrity ambassadors have raised around 192 million dollars (£176 million) for global charitable causes.

Sadie Frost, Rio Ferdinand and Laura Whitmore at the BGC annual Charity Day at Canary Wharf, London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Sadie Frost, Rio Ferdinand and Laura Whitmore at the BGC annual Charity Day at Canary Wharf, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Holden cradled a puppy named Pudding as she picked up the phone at the charity event at Canary Wharf.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge carried the pup around until he fell asleep in her arms while she attended as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Holden said she loved Charity Day because of the “banter”, and added: “I just bumped into my lovely Davina McCall so that’s made my day.”

Amanda Holden during the BGC annual Charity Day (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Amanda Holden during the BGC annual Charity Day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Davina McCall and Amanda Holden share an embrace (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Davina McCall and Amanda Holden share an embrace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Amanda Holden said she loves the 'banter' at the event (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Amanda Holden said she loves the ‘banter’ at the event (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard said there was “such a fabulous atmosphere” at the event.

He was attending in support of Haven House, alongside some of the children who benefit from the services the charity offers, and added: “A hospice for children with life-limiting or terminal illnesses could be a really sad place but it is anything but. It is so full of colour and energy.”

Ben Shephard during the BGC annual Charity Day (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Ben Shephard during the BGC annual Charity Day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand, who was also among those taking part, said it was important to support good causes, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

The 43-year-old, who was supporting charity Wellbeing Of Women, said: “The economic crisis at the moment, people are struggling, even just to get food on the table, heating, we’re coming into the winter months as well. So anything you can do for charity is going to help people being very much squeezed at the moment. I think it’s definitely worthwhile.”

Rio Ferdinand tries his hand at trading (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Rio Ferdinand tries his hand at trading (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Other celebrities who gave their support included TV presenters Laura Whitmore and McCall and former football manager Sam Allardyce.

Laura Whitmore during the BGC annual Charity Day (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Laura Whitmore during the BGC annual Charity Day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Davina McCall at Canary Wharf (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Davina McCall at Canary Wharf (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sam Allardyce was supporting Muscular Dystrophy UK at the event (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Sam Allardyce was supporting Muscular Dystrophy UK at the event (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ex-England manager Allardyce said lots of the traders liked football, adding: “I think the in-thing at the minute is how are we going to do in the World Cup, that’s the big topic as England have had a pretty rough time in the summer, that’s a big talking point, but I’m sure Gareth (Southgate) and the boys will be OK.”

BGC Charity Day 2022 – London
Holly Willoughby during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was also among the celebrities joining in the effort to raise money for the charity.

BGC Charity Day 2022 – London
Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

At one point, she was surprised by fellow Celebrity Juice star Keith Lemon while making a trade.

She aimed a playful kick at her friend, before Lemon told the trading floor: “We used to work together before she left me.”

