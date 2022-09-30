Four speakers for the 2022 BBC Radio 4 Reith Lectures announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four speakers for the 2022 BBC Radio 4 Reith Lectures announced

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 6.12am
Four speakers of 2022 BBC Radio 4 Reith Lectures announced (Jane Mingay/PA)
Four speakers of 2022 BBC Radio 4 Reith Lectures announced (Jane Mingay/PA)

The four speakers who will deliver this year’s BBC Radio 4 Reith Lectures have been announced.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lord Rowan Williams, Darren McGarvey and Dr Fiona Hill will give the lectures which are inspired by Franklin D Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms speech.

The famous 1941 speech covered freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear – with one speaker per topic.

Commonwealth Day service
Multi-award-winning author Ngozi Adichie will explore freedom of speech in her lecture (Leon Neal/PA)

Multi-award-winning author Ngozi Adichie will explore freedom of speech in her lecture.

She is well known for novels including Americanah and Half Of A Yellow Sun, which in 2020 was voted by the public to be the best book to have won the Women’s Prize for Fiction in its 25-year history.

Former Archbishop Williams will explore freedom of worship in his lecture, discussing how religious freedom is the basis of political freedom, as well as the current state of religious freedom around the world.

He is a bishop, theologian and poet and was the 104th Archbishop of Canterbury, a position he held from December 2002 to December 2012.

The Oldie Lunch
Former Archbishop Williams will explore freedom of worship in his lecture (PA)

In his lecture discussing freedom from want, Orwell Prize-winning author McGarvey will explore themes of inequality and poverty, personal responsibility and system change.

Dr Fiona Hill will explore freedom from fear in her lecture.

In it she will look back to the early 20th century to discuss how knowledge can help us allay our fears and better understand the world.

Dr Hill is a foreign affairs specialist originally from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, who advised Presidents George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

In 2017 she joined the National Security Council at the White House as deputy assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe and Russia.

She left the administration in 2019 and later that year testified to the US Congress as a witness in the hearings which led up to Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020.

BBC licence fee
The Reith Lectures were inaugurated in 1948 by the BBC to mark the historic contribution made to public service broadcasting by Sir John Reith, the corporation’s first director-general (PA)

The series of lectures will be recorded in London, Glasgow, Wales and Washington DC in late October and November, and come as part of the BBC’s centenary year.

The Reith Lectures were inaugurated in 1948 by the BBC to mark the historic contribution made to public service broadcasting by Sir John Reith, the corporation’s first director-general.

Their aim is to advance public understanding and debate about significant issues of contemporary interest.

Mohit Bakaya, Controller of Radio 4, says: “Freedom is one of the defining values of our age.

“It is the fault line drawn in so many of our contemporary debates about the nature of society and the kind of world we want to live in.

“However, there are different types of freedom and, in this BBC centenary year, I wanted to seek out four perspectives on this complex idea based on FDRs famous Four Freedoms speech – a speech made in 1941 at such a precarious moment for the world.

“I’m delighted that these four brilliant thinkers have agreed to explore freedom as it relates to their area of passion and knowledge.”

The lectures will be chaired by presenter, journalist and author, Anita Anand.

They will be broadcast on Radio 4 and the World Service towards the end of the year and they will be available on BBC Sounds.

