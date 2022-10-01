James Bye reveals Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis gave him advice for the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

James Bye reveals Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis gave him advice for the show

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 12.03am
James Bye has shared the advice given to him by Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis ahead of his first performance (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
James Bye has shared the advice given to him by Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis ahead of his first performance (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

James Bye has revealed his fellow EastEnders star and the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis offered him advice before he took to the dancefloor.

The 38-year-old British actor, who has played Martin Fowler in the BBC One soap since 2014, is currently competing in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden ahead of Sunday evening’s results show, Bye said: “Rose is just like a ray of sunshine and her only advice to me was just take every second in as it goes so quick.

“Bear in mind she was there every week, she did the full thing and she said even that went so fast.

“You make friends so quickly, don’t throw anything away, just enjoy every moment and that’s sort of what we’re doing to be fair.

“I don’t feel like I’m wasting any moment, we are going for it, every opportunity, and the choreography this week is incredible and the song is great, so let’s just hope I don’t balls it up again!”

Ayling-Ellis, 27, won the nineteenth series of Strictly in 2021 with partner Giovanni Pernice after she become the first deaf contestant to compete in the popular dancing competition.

Bye is currently in the penultimate spot on the Strictly leaderboard after he failed to impress the judges with a retro-themed jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics in week one, picking up a score of 22 for his efforts.

Bye also revealed that 32-year-old Dowden has been visiting him on the set of EastEnders so the pair can practise and keep up with the demanding dance schedule when Bye is filming.

He said: “Amy came over to EastEnders on a couple of days actually this week and we got a bit done offset and we showed some of the other guys at EastEnders.”

To which Dowden added: “They’ve been so supportive, they loved it, they were all cheering you!”

Bye continued: “The support at EastEnders is amazing. I genuinely feel really, really lucky to have that sort of team behind me.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Bye and his professional partner Amy Dowden during the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

During the feedback Bye received after his performance last weekend, Anton Du Beke reflected on some of the mistakes the actor made, joking: “I like it, if you’re going to go wrong, go completely wrong just stand still and pick it up eventually”, but added that he thought it was a “good number”.

Actor Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin are currently joint top of the Strictly leaderboard after they both impressed the judges in week one.

Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Mellor, 46, performed an electric jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin with his partner Nancy Xu which impressed judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas so much that they gave him a standing ovation and he ended up with a score of 34.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal also dazzled with their joyful foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers to secure their 34 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)
Wycombe Wanderers name part of stadium in honour of Bill Turnbull
The Masked Dancer’s Tomato Sauce has been revealed to be TV presenter Steph McGovern (Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Tomato Sauce the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer
Molly Rainford has finished top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after Saturday night’s live show (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Quickstep takes Molly Rainford to top of Strictly leaderboard
Sanjeev Bhaskar (Ian West/PA)
Sanjeev Bhaskar on how comedy can be ‘powerful’ way to explore social topics
Glenda Jackson has spoken about how she found her way into acting (Chris J Ratclife/PA)
Boredom drew me to acting, says Glenda Jackson
James Bye has shared the advice given to him by Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis ahead of his first performance (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Actor James Nesbitt at home in south London before it was announced that he will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
7
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
8
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
9
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
10
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

More from The Courier

The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
The road to Dunshalt is closed at the junction. Image: Fife Jammers Locations
Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances…
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.
Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers…
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…

Editor's Picks