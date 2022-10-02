The Simpsons’ producer: Boris Johnson was a character right for satire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Simpsons’ producer: Boris Johnson was a character right for satire

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 2.47am
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Simpsons’ producer has said Boris Johnson was a “character right for satire” but America’s “own issues” provided enough content for the sitcom.

The US cartoon has cameoed many famous faces over the years including former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, Sir Paul McCartney and recently singer Billie Eilish.

One of the show’s writers and executive producers Al Jean told the PA news agency that they would have featured Mr Johnson but that it was “too late” following his resignation.

Simpsons
Sir Tony Blair appeared on the hit US cartoon (20th Century Fox Film Corporation/PA)

He added: “He definitely was a character right for satire but we had our own issues in America.”

Jean said that the number of celebrities who have agreed to feature on the long-running show “astounds” him but said that there were some figures on his cameo bucket list who have eluded them so far.

“Many of the ones that I’d say would be a dream are never going to be on, like John Lennon or Neil Armstrong,” he said.

“We had tried to get a few US presidents, not recently, and they said no so that was the sort of like the Holy Grail we never found.”

The series, a satirical depiction of US life through the Simpson family, first debuted in 1989 and has gone on to produce 34 seasons.

Jean said: “It parodies a family and no matter where you live in the world, you come from a family.

“If you’re outside America I think The Simpsons kind of makes fun of Americans a little bit in a good way and if you’re American you relate.

“And no matter who you are, there’s a character you can relate to on The Simpsons, if you’re smart it’s Lisa, if you’re kind of weird it’s Mo. There’s something for everyone.”

The show has now moved to streaming giant Disney+, which Jean said the team are “really happy” about as he feels there is “no better place” to reach new audiences of children and older viewers.

As part of Disney+ Day, a special short film, Welcome To The Club, saw Lisa Simpson initially wanting to become a Disney princess, but after meeting some of the most notorious villains, she is surprised to learn being bad just might be more fun.

Jean told PA that one of the reasons they took the story in this direction is because they felt villains are “a lot more fun”.

“You remember the names of the villains like Jafar but you don’t remember the name of the king in Aladdin,” he said.

“Villains have real human desires and express their emotions and if you look at something like Wicked on Broadway it’s about villains having a good side.

“And so we thought ‘Oh this would be a lot more fun to write than Lisa joining the Disney princesses’.”

The writer said he has been “amazed” to hear so many women over the years say that they see the character of Lisa as a heroine or role model.

He added: “Yeardley Smith who plays Lisa, so fantastic, and is so aware of this and so blown away by it.

“To work on something where people consider it one of their role models in life is great and daunting.”

The Simpsons’ new short, Welcome To The Club is available on Disney+.

