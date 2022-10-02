Strictly’s Tyler West completes London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strictly’s Tyler West completes London Marathon

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 5.58pm
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon amid training for the celebrity dance competition
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon amid training for the celebrity dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon while also currently competing in the physically demanding celebrity dance show.

The 26-year-old radio DJ is taking part in the BBC One programme with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who was at the running event cheering her dance partner on.

Posting on her Instagram story, 33-year-old Buswell, who has been a Strictly professional since 2017, congratulated West, writing: “@tylerwestt was still on the run from last night’s bank robbery jive!

“So much so he just ran a marathon!!!

“Absolutely amazing, well done partner.”

During the second live show of the series on Saturday night, West and Buswell performed a theatrical routine, dancing the jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter.

The pair started the dance by jumping out of an old-fashioned motor car in the middle of the dancefloor, before using suitcases stuffed with bank notes as props throughout the performance.

The jive earned the pair a score of 31 and secured West a standing ovation from head judge Shirley Ballas, who said: “You’re the real deal. You bring something you can’t teach.

“You’ve got an attitude, you’ve got a soul… I flippin’ loved it.”

Less than 24 hours after competing on the dancefloor, West was standing on the start line for the 2022 London Marathon alongside a number of other famous faces, including former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright.

West was running the road race in aid of national youth work charity UK Youth, which works to provide opportunities to young people in the UK.

Before beginning the marathon on Sunday, West posted a video to his Instagram story showing his race number and saying: “We’re moving to the start line, it’s absolutely crazy.”

In a follow-up post, West showed himself stood next to Buswell and Wright as they prepared to speak to BBC Sports presenter Gabby Logan.

