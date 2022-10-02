Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.05am
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)

Two rare photographs of The Beatles playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool have been discovered.

The images were captured in July 1961, over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do.

They show John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney at the microphone, with George Harrison on guitar and a partially obscured Pete Best, the group’s original drummer.

Beatles historian and author Mark Lewisohn said: “Set inside Liverpool’s cramped and dank Cavern Club, these previously unseen photos capture The Beatles playing for a lunchtime or evening audience in July 1961.

“Just back from Hamburg – slogging 500 stage hours in 90 days – The Beatles are whippet-thin under-nourished lads of 20 (John), 19 (Paul and Pete), and 18 (George).

The Beatles play The Cavern Club
Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been uncovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)

“So slender has this marathon made them, it’s as if their heads and bodies are stranger. A look emphasised by the unusual clothes – leather trousers and cotton tops. No other photos show them dressed this way.

“Three months from here, John and Paul went to Paris and returned with what became known as ‘The Beatle haircut’.

“Days later, Brian Epstein saw The Beatles in the Cavern, offered to become their manager and set them on (a) course that changed our world.”

To mark the 60th anniversary of Love Me Do’s release, Chorley-based dealer Tracks Ltd is offering free rare music memorabilia valuations.

The valuation day takes place at The Beatles Story exhibition at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock from 11am-6pm on October 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca
Lisa Snowdon has spoken about her ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity MasterChef (Ian West/PA)
Lisa Snowdon says Celebrity MasterChef win has been ‘life-changing’
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about her childhood growing up in South Africa (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa
Senior conservator Stephanie Vasiliou prepares the Rosetta Stone (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rosetta Stone moved for first time in 18 years
Jennifer Ellison has spoken about her experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
It doesn’t matter how many followers you have: Jennifer Ellison on surviving SAS
Kaye Adams has become the first contestant to leave the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Kaye Adams becomes first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor
Jaren Ziegler has won the strings final of BBC Young Musician 2022, securing himself a place in the competition’s grand final (BBC Young Musician)
Viola player named first BBC Young Musician 2022 finalist
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon amid training for the celebrity dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly’s Tyler West completes London Marathon
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mel B demands action on domestic abuse during appearance at Tory conference
Mark Hamill said President Volodymyr Zelensky has been ‘absolutely heroic’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)
‘Heroic’ Zelensky compared Russia to Star Wars’ evil Empire, says Mark Hamill

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
6
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
7
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
8
Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
9
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…
10
A community fridge at Edinburgh College for students struggling with the rising cost of living (Colleges Scotland/PA)
Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

More from The Courier

Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'You have no authority' — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)
LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER…
Miller was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after 'stopping…
Pupils at St Ninian's Episcopal Primary will recite a class poem and individual poems at the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Live Final. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Hear St Ninian's Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final
Farmers would be able to use the fund to invest in their businesses
Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding…

Editor's Picks