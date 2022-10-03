Sir Ian McKellen to star in touring panto production of Mother Goose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Sir Ian McKellen to star in touring panto production of Mother Goose

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 11.22am Updated: October 3 2022, 12.50pm
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen has hailed “magical” pantomime after it was announced that he is to star in a touring production of Mother Goose.

The acclaimed actor, 83, will play the eponymous lead role alongside comedian John Bishop as Vic Goose and actor and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc as the Goose.

Written by Coronation Street’s Jonathan Harvey and directed by Cal McCrystal, the show will open at the Theatre Royal Brighton from December 3 to 11 before a West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre between December 15 and January 29.

Sir Ian McKellen announcement
Sir Ian McKellen helped launch the show outside the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square (Yui Mok/PA)

It will then tour the UK until Easter, visiting the Liverpool Empire, Oxford New Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff and more.

The pantomime tells the story of Mother Goose and her husband Vic, who run an animal sanctuary and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams department store, but the sudden arrival of a goose causes upheaval.

The three stars came together to launch the show at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Monday, where Sir Ian climbed out of a giant golden egg before posing for photos with his co-stars.

Speaking at the launch, he told the PA news agency: “It is a serious story told comically. It is about good and bad, and of course good always triumphs in a pantomime.

“It uses every device theatre can offer. There is singing, there is dancing, there is rhyme, there are jokes, there is sentiment, there is audience participation, there is a man dressed as a woman, a woman dressed as a goose.

“Everything has gone haywire and it is all for the audience to have a good time. That is the only reason you do it.

Sir Ian McKellen announcement
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen star in the touring show (Yui Mok/PA)

“But what intrigues me is that it is has come out of this country. And America has never seen a panto, as far as I know.”

The production is described as “the ultimate theatrical feast full of fun, farce and more than a couple of surprises that will make you honk out loud”.

Sir Ian, who appeared in drag as Widow Twankey in Aladdin at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2006, called for the Government to directly subsidise pantomime.

He said: “I have done pantomime before once and I enjoyed it so much, simply because the audience did.

“The only reason that we do what we do is to entertain people. If they don’t have a good time we haven’t done our job properly.

“Of all the forms of live entertainment, pantomime is the one in which the audience and the performer are actually together. If you can get it right it is magical.

Sir Ian McKellen announcement
Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel (Yui Mok/PA)

“And also, actually, Government should subsidise pantomime, because kids come with their parents and their grandparents and their siblings and they are all laughing at the same thing – and they are next door to other families doing exactly the same.

“It is really basic stuff and live entertainment, there is not enough of it around, and it is so special. You can’t have that pantomime euphoria in front of the TV.”

Bishop said appearing alongside Sir Ian was a large factor in him taking the role.

The comedian, who has appeared in recent episodes of long-running BBC One series Doctor Who as Dan Lewis, said: “Let’s be honest. He is a legend, isn’t he? So everybody involved in this production is raising their game a little bit.”

Set and costume design is by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow.

The show will also star Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self
Tricia Tuttle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tricia Tuttle to step down as BFI festivals director
Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Patsy Palmer (Yui Mok/PA)
Patsy Palmer announced as first contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston’s Dorchester (AP)
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)
BOOKS: Donald S Murray on The Call of the Cormorant, his new Nordic Noir…
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)
Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered
Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca
Lisa Snowdon has spoken about her ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity MasterChef (Ian West/PA)
Lisa Snowdon says Celebrity MasterChef win has been ‘life-changing’
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about her childhood growing up in South Africa (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks