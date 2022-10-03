British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 3.48pm Updated: October 3 2022, 3.58pm
British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden in Kent which has been covered inside and out in the artist’s trademark monochrome, cartoonish hand-drawn doodles (Gareth Fuller/PA)
British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden in Kent which has been covered inside and out in the artist's trademark monochrome, cartoonish hand-drawn doodles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.

Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.

The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.

The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House – Kent
Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena in the Doodle House (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognise doodles as an art form.

“I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK.”

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House – Kent
The artist began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style on the house two years ago (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Doodle, his wife Alena and their dog now plan to make the living artwork their permanent home.

To show off the creation, he has also produced a stop motion film which he said he created entirely by himself with 1,857 photographs taken between September 2020 and September 2022.

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House – Kent
Mr Doodle and his wife and dog plan to make the living artwork their permanent home (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The artist’s videos on social media have attracted millions of views.

He has gone on to open solo museum shows in Shanghai and Shenzhen in China and set a new auction record by selling an original Doodle canvas for just under one million US dollars (£888,775).

