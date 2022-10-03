Call issued for information about Tim Westwood’s time at BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call issued for information about Tim Westwood’s time at BBC

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 5.00pm
Tim Westwood (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tim Westwood (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A call has been issued for evidence about what was known about Tim Westwood’s conduct during his time at the BBC.

Gemma White, the barrister leading the investigation into the former hip hop DJ, who has been accused of a string of sexual assaults against women, is urging people with information about his time at the broadcaster to come forward.

She was appointed by the BBC Board in August to lead an independent review after an internal investigation found the corporation should have further explored issues raised at the time.

Westwood, who left the BBC in 2013 after nearly two decades, also stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April after the initial claims came to light.

Tim Westwood allegations
Tim Westwood (Lia Toby/PA)

The 65-year-old has “strongly” denied any wrongdoing.

The call for evidence requests information about “any allegations or concerns about the conduct of Tim Westwood during any time he worked for the BBC”, whether or not the allegations or concerns were raised with the BBC at the time.

It also asks for information about any knowledge the BBC may have had about those allegations or concerns, and any response the BBC may have made at the time.

The call urges those who know “any reasons for which allegations or concerns were not raised with the BBC” to come forward.

The investigation, announced in August, is intended to be completed in six months and the BBC has said it is willing to work with Westwood’s other employers, which include MTV and Capital Xtra-owner Global, to establish what happened.

In July, the BBC said it had received six complaints against Westwood, including one that was referred to police, despite director-general Tim Davie previously saying he had seen “no evidence of complaints”.

Tim Davie
Tim Davie (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Mr Davie launched an internal audit, reporting to the BBC board’s senior independent director, Sir Nicholas Serota.

A statement from a representative of Westwood to the PA news agency in April said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.

The DJ, who is the son of Bill Westwood, the former Anglican bishop of Peterborough – who died in 1999 – began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1.

He left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years and returned to Capital Xtra to host a regular show on Saturday nights, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg”.

