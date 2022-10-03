In Pictures: Artist unveils house with distinctive doodle decor By Press Association October 3 2022, 5.50pm Updated: October 3 2022, 9.16pm British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An artist has given a new meaning to the words drawing room by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles. Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent. The setting provides ideal camouflage although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout. British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) A doorknob inside Mr Doodle’s house (Gareth Fuller/PA) A view of the stairwell (Gareth Fuller/PA) British artist Sam Cox takes a bath (Gareth Fuller/PA) A view of flowers (Gareth Fuller/PA) The monochrome design gives the property a unique look with a cartoonish feel. Mr Cox was keen to blend in with his surroundings during a photo shoot with his wife Alena. British artist Sam Cox has given the house a unique look (Gareth Fuller/PA) A view of the kitchen (Gareth Fuller/PA) British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House (Gareth Fuller/PA) Even plug sockets have been customised (Gareth Fuller/PA) The Doodle House is a mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena (Gareth Fuller/PA) The distinctive house viewed from a distance (Gareth Fuller/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Andrea McLean: My self-confidence was whittled away through life’s bumps in road Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran among top winners at BMI London Awards Lindsay Lohan on her screen return: for me, acting is like riding a bicycle Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation Vicky McClure: Lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’ Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer Jeremy Paxman’s doctor noticed presenter’s Parkinson’s on University Challenge Nathan Graham exits Corrie: I was honoured to play homophobia in sport storyline Getting accolades 12 years after debut album means everything – Ellie Goulding Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could Most Read 1 Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly 2 Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife 3 Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin 4 Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing 5 Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon 6 Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show 7 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 8 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 9 Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline 10 £3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden More from The Courier David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming… Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to… Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline Editor's Picks Developer gets green light for nearly 60 new homes on Brechin farmland Homes could be built on site of former Mossgiel Primary School in Dundee Perthshire carer tells government not to ‘overlook’ their work in new National Care Service Christian Nade opens up on mental health battle – and why he’s ready to walk and talk on Dundee to Arbroath fans’ trek Dundee hypnotist Acari to return to stage after surviving heart attack KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money from misery Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire’s Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon