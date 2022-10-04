John Fashanu joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Fashanu joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 10.10am
Former England international John Fashanu (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Former England international John Fashanu (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Former footballer John Fashanu is the second celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice.

The sports star, 60, was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988 and went on to co-host Gladiators after leaving football professionally.

He joins actress Patsy Palmer in the line-up for the ITV show when it airs next year.

He said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing On Ice. I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge.”

The upcoming series will see 11 celebrities taking to the ice in the hopes of being crowned winner and following in the fancy footwork of previous victors such as Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

Former EastEnders star Palmer was the first contestant announced for the show.

She told This Morning: “I wanted to challenge myself and get back to work, get out of my comfort zone.

“And I just thought ‘I’ll just go for it’, it seems like a lot of fun.”

– Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with 11 new celebrities who will take on the challenge of skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

