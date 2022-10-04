Owain Wyn Evans to replace Vanessa Feltz on early morning BBC Radio 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owain Wyn Evans to replace Vanessa Feltz on early morning BBC Radio 2

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 4.02pm
BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans (BBC/PA)
BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans (BBC/PA)

Owain Wyn Evans will replace Vanessa Feltz on BBC Radio 2’s early morning breakfast show after her departure for TalkTV, the BBC has announced.

The Welsh broadcaster and weatherman, 38, will present his programme from the BBC Cymru Wales broadcast centre in Cardiff starting in January 2023.

It will be the first programme on the station to move out of London as part of the BBC’s Across The UK plan.

Vanessa Feltz leaves Radio 2
Vanessa Feltz outside the BBC’s Wogan House in London (James Manning/PA)

Scott Mills will also launch his new weekday afternoon show on Radio 2 on Halloween – Monday October 31, after taking over from Steve Wright.

A clutch of long-standing presenters have departed their shows in recent months, including Paul O’Grady, while Fi Glover and Jane Garvey are the latest presenters to leave the BBC for rival broadcasters.

Wyn Evans has 20 years of experience on TV and radio but found wider fame during lockdown when a video of him drumming along to the BBC News theme tune went viral.

He said: “When I asked my parents for a pair of turntables and a mixing desk from a DJ shop in Llanelli when I was 13 I never allowed myself to dream that one day I’d have my own show on Radio 2!

“I can’t wait to help kickstart the day on Early Breakfast live from Cardiff. Bore da dahlings as we say in Wales!”

Scott Mills’ final show
Scott Mills signs off his final BBC Radio 1 show after 24 years (BBC/PA)

Feltz announced in July that she was leaving her shows on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio London.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’d like to welcome Owain to the Radio 2 family.

“His deep connection with Wales is obvious and I’m delighted he will be broadcasting live from Cardiff every weekday morning.

“His warmth and wit make him the perfect host to set up the day for our listeners right across the country, who have clearly and warmly taken him to their hearts each time he has presented in this slot.”

Mills, who recently signed off his final Radio 1 show after 24 years, said of his new slot: “A brand new era begins for me at my new home, BBC Radio 2.

“In an attempt to scare me even more, the bosses have decided my very first show is on Halloween!”

