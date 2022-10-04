BBC unveils winner of National Short Story Award Story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC unveils winner of National Short Story Award Story

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 8.02pm Updated: October 4 2022, 10.12pm
General view of books on a bookshelf (Ryan Phillips/PA)
General view of books on a bookshelf (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Saba Sams has won the BBC National Short Story Award with Blue 4eva, taken from her debut collection Send Nudes.

The Brighton-born writer, 26, was praised by the judges for her “utter truthfulness” and they were particularly enamoured by the “veracity” of her writing.

Blue 4eva tells the story of a 12-year-old navigating the powerplay of a newly-blended family’s summer holiday and is an exploration of sexual identity, agency, power and class.

Saba Sams
Saba Sams (Sophie Davison/PA)

It was inspired by Sams’ memories of her own childhood holidays and was first drafted when she was a 19-year-old creative writing student at the University of Manchester.

Sams said: “It’s very special to have Blue 4eva – a story I’ve been working on, in one way or another, since I was 19 – be given this kind of esteem.

“I first wrote Blue 4eva in rainy Manchester when I was a student, though it was very different then.

“The story was very short, more of a vignette, but I had fun with it. When I was writing Send Nudes a few years later, I returned to the story and started working on it again.

“I’m always thinking about what it looks like to be a young woman: about bodies and power, about friendships and family, about the ways we’re constantly looking to break free.

BBC National Short Story Award
BBC National Short Story Award 2022 (BBC/PA)

“Blue 4eva engages with sexuality too, particularly with queerness, in a subtle way that I found interesting to write.”

This year’s judging panel was chaired by broadcaster Elizabeth Day, who said: “When I first read Blue 4eva, I was engrossed by its transportive atmosphere, its masterful telling of complex family dynamics and the sense of building tension.

“Saba Sams is adept at wrongfooting our assumptions, creating a set of unique, multi-dimensional characters with rich internal lives, and viewing it all through the lens of a 12-year-old girl.

“It’s such an achievement to be able to do that in under 8,000 words. I loved this story from the moment I read it and can’t stop thinking about it even now.

“I’m delighted we found such a worthy winner.”

Elena Barham
Elena Barham, winner of BBC’s Young Writers’ Award (BBC/PA)

Sams defeated composer, performer and writer Kerry Andrew; Professor of Writing at Lancaster University and Betty Trask Award winning novelist Jenn Ashworth; thriller writer Anna Bailey and short story writer and poet, Vanessa Onwuemezi.

She receives £15,000 following her win of the BBC National Short Story with Cambridge University. The four shortlisted writers were given £600 each.

The 2021 winner of the accolade was Lucy Caldwell, who won for All The People Were Mean And Bad.

On Tuesday, the BBC also announced that Elena Barham, from Barnsley, had won the BBC Young Writers’ Award Story with Cambridge University for her story Little Acorns, which she wrote when she was 16.

