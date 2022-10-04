Playwright Alfred Fagon’s bust among black history memorials given listed status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Playwright Alfred Fagon’s bust among black history memorials given listed status

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 12.04am
Statue of Alfred Fagon (Historic England Archive/PA)
Statue of Alfred Fagon (Historic England Archive/PA)

A statue of black British playwright Alfred Fagon is among the memorials that have been given Grade II-listed status during Black History Month.

A gravestone of an African American who liberated himself from enslavement has also been added, while amendments to three existing listings have been made to highlight their historical significance within black British history.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport made the additions and amendments to the National Heritage List on the advice of Historic England.

Joseph Freeman Grave stone (Historic England Archive/PA)

Fagon was recognised as one of the most notable black British playwrights of the 1970s and 1980s as well as being a poet and actor.

At the time of his death in 1986, it is thought that he was still the only black British playwright to have had work broadcast on national television.

The lifelike portrait bust by Zimbabwean artist David Matusa was erected in tribute to Fagon in 1987 in the St Paul’s area of Bristol.

The listed status is to “celebrate this bust’s special architectural and historic interest” and give it a form of protection for future generations.

The second listing is of a gravestone in Chelmsford belonging to Joseph Freeman, a formerly enslaved man from New Orleans who liberated himself from enslavement and later died in the English city in 1875.

Historic England has said the memorial is of “considerable importance” as it provides evidence of formerly enslaved African American people in England and serves as a reminder of the human impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Baptist Church, North Shields (North Shields Heritology Project/Historic England/PA)

Among the amended listings is a Grade II Baptist Church in North Shields which held talks by abolitionist Frederick Douglass during his tour of the UK in 1846 as he spoke out on the system of slavery.

Another being that of the 6 and 7 Christmas Steps in Bristol, which are a pair of Grade II listed attached houses with former shops at ground level, now rare due to bombing in the Second World War.

An amendment has been made to mark that in the 1870s, number seven was the residence of Carlos Trower who became a high rope artist of national repute after self-liberating himself from enslavement in America.

6 and 7 Christmas Steps, Bristol (Historic England Archive/PA)

The National Heritage list entry for the grave memorial to Susannah and William Darby in Leeds has also been amended to highlight their story.

William Darby, more widely known by his stage name of Pablo Fanque, was one of the most successful circus impresarios in Victorian England and the first black circus owner in Britain.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Black History Month offers a great opportunity to bring attention to black stories and celebrate the important contributions of black people to our nation’s story.

“The stories highlighted by these new listings and amendments are fascinating and important additions to The National Heritage List for England.

“These new additions are part of our ongoing commitment to recognising and celebrating our diverse heritage.”

Heritage minister Lord Kamall added: “Black History Month is an important time to celebrate and reflect on the diversity of our heritage.

“These new listings will preserve important pieces of our history and make sure the stories behind the landmarks are told to new generations.”

