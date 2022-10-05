Duchess of Sussex praised for ‘eloquent’ discussion of Asian depictions in film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duchess of Sussex praised for ‘eloquent’ discussion of Asian depictions in film

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 3.06am
Duchess of Sussex praised for ‘eloquent’ discussion of Asian depictions in film (Chris Jackson/AP)
Duchess of Sussex praised for 'eloquent' discussion of Asian depictions in film (Chris Jackson/AP)

The Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her “eloquent” discussion of the negative depiction of women of Asian descent in Hollywood films.

Meghan explored the “Dragon Lady” stereotype with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho in episode four of her Archetypes series.

She also called out films such as Austin Powers and Kill Bill for presenting caricatures of women of Asian descent as over-sexualised or aggressive.

Asian American theatre organisation East West Players said such depiction “poses very real and harmful consequences” and “often exoticised or othered” the Asian community.

Duchess of Sussex podcast
Meghan explored the ‘Dragon Lady’ stereotype with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho in episode four of her Archetypes series (Archewell Audio/Spotify/PA)

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Snehal Desai, producing artistic director at East West Players, said: “The stereotyping of Asians, particularly women of Asian descent, is not new.

“These portrayals have had an outsized impact on our community because, for a long time, there weren’t opportunities for our community to be genuinely portrayed.

“Through these stereotypes, the Asian community was and is often exoticised or othered.”

“Organisations like East West Players have fought these negative portrayals by elevating Asian representation onstage with the hope that audiences will learn to see our community’s talent and ability before defining us by just our heritage or the colour of our skin.

“We aspire to combat the ‘othering’ that Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling so eloquently discussed with the Duchess, as it poses very real and harmful consequences, especially to our community.”

East West Players was the first professional Asian American theatre organisation set up in the US to help provide opportunities and education about Asian culture.

Veteran actor James Hong, 93, was one of its founding members.

In the Archetypes episode, Meghan said: “The Dragon Lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious foreign allure is scripted as both tantalising and deadly, this has seeped into a lot of our entertainment.

“But this toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent, it doesn’t just end once the credits roll.”

Meghan’s Spotify series resumed on Tuesday, after a four-week break following the death of the Queen.

