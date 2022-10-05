Poet Laureate Simon Armitage commissioned to mark BBC’s centenary year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage commissioned to mark BBC’s centenary year

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 3.30pm
Simon Armitage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Simon Armitage (Victoria Jones/PA)

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage has been commissioned by the BBC to write a poem to mark the broadcaster’s centenary year.

Scottish-Caribbean poet and performer Courtney Stoddart has also been chosen to write a piece, with both poems reflecting on the BBC’s relationship with the nation and 100 years of poetry broadcasting.

Armitage’s poem, Transmission Report, will examine the BBC from a “unique perspective” while Stoddart’s piece, The Invitation, will look towards the next century of public service broadcasting.

The poems will be broadcast during the BBC’s special week of centenary programming, running from October 22 to 29.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
Simon Armitage recently wrote a poem titled Floral Tribute to commemorate the death of the Queen (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Armitage was appointed as the UK’s Poet Laureate in 2019 and has written a number of pieces to commemorate notable occasions, including a poem titled Floral Tribute to commemorate the death of the Queen.

The broadcaster and playwright also presents the BBC Radio 4 series The Poet Laureate Has Gone To His Shed.

Edinburgh-born Stoddart has risen to fame since starting to perform in April 2019, showcasing on both national and international stages within the last two years.

In June 2019, she made it to the final 12 entries in the BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Contains Strong Language Festival Word’s First talent scheme and was selected to be published in an anthology by Own It! London.

James Stirling, BBC 100 executive editor, said: “I am delighted that we’re honouring the BBC’s 100-year commitment to connecting viewers and listeners to music and poetry with two of the UK’s finest contemporary poets.

“The poems will be a wonderful addition to our week of special centenary programming.”

Courtney Stoddart (Kat Gollock/BBC/PA)

BBC Radio 3’s poetry and language show The Verb, presented by poet Ian McMillan, has also been celebrating a century of poetry on the BBC.

Throughout the year, the programme is broadcasting 100 poems, some new commissions and other highlights from the BBC archives.

Among the collections being broadcast are WB Yeats reading his poem Song Of The Old Mother, U A Fanthorpe reading Grandfather’s Watch and Ted Hughes reading from Rain-Charm For The Duchy.

The radio show has also commissioned work from 38 of the UK’s up-and-coming contemporary poets, including Malika Booker, Liz Berry, Alice Oswald, Imtiaz Dharker and Luke Wright.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins (Ian West/PA)
US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a daughter (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…
Steve Thompson was an England hooker (David Davies/P)
I’ve been so close to suicide, says rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson
Alec Baldwin practising drawing his revolver on the set of the Rust movie (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Alec Baldwin and Rust producers reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins estate
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale ‘ecstatic’ not to be acting at the moment
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)
New editions of original Bond novels to be released under Ian Fleming imprint
David Bowie died in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie, George Ezra and Mabel inspire baby name choices

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Simon Armitage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks