I’ve won the lottery again and again with Matilda, says composer Tim Minchin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

I’ve won the lottery again and again with Matilda, says composer Tim Minchin

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 8.18pm Updated: October 5 2022, 11.16pm
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin arrive for the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin arrive for the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Australian comedian and composer Tim Minchin said it is surreal hearing his music as the soundtrack to Hollywood blockbuster Matilda The Musical.

The movie based on Roald Dahl’s beloved book kicked off the 66th edition of the London Film Festival on Wednesday, two months before its cinematic release.

Directed by Tony winner Matthew Warchus, it stars Dame Emma Thompson as bullish headteacher Miss Trunchbull and Bafta rising star Lashana Lynch as Matilda’s kindly teacher Miss Honey.

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough play the trashy, TV-watching, money-obsessed Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Minchin, who was the composer and lyricist for the Olivier and Tony Award-winning show Matilda The Musical, told the PA news agency: “I feel like I’ve just won the lotto again and again with this thing.

“I loved making it so much and I thought it would be good enough to go to the West End and that was about as far as my brain got.

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Lashana Lynch arrives for the world premiere of Matilda The Musical (Ian West/PA)

“But year after year I get to see new actors bring it back to life, new manifestations of it in schools and I get letters from people about what it means to them.

“And then this, to see Lashana, Alisha (Weir) and what Matthew has done with this film, it’s not easy to take a stage musical and turn it into a feature film and I think he’s a brilliant, brilliant writer and creator.

“I got to write a new song which was such a joy and I can’t wait to see it on the big screen.”

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Dame Emma Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Arriving at the movie’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, newcomer Alisha Weir, who stars in the title role as Matilda, said all of the big name cast were her heroes.

She told PA: “It was my first ever big film, it was just amazing and I was quite nervous but they made me feel so welcome.

“I was watching everything they were doing so I can be like them as well.”

Speaking about her reaction to getting the role, she said: “I was just so stunned, I started crying and I was just so happy and grateful.

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Alisha Weir and Stephen Graham (Ian West/PA)

“Growing up I have always loved Matilda, it has just always been one of my favourites. I just can’t believe it, I don’t know when it will sink in but it’s mad to think that I’m Matilda.”

The original 1996 film of Matilda, based on Dahl’s 1988 novel of the same name, starred Welsh actress Pam Ferris as the formidable Miss Trunchbull while Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson also featured.

It was later adapted for the stage by screenwriter Dennis Kelly with an initial run by the Royal Shakespeare Company at Stratford-upon-Avon starting in November 2010.

A year later in 2011, the musical had its West End premiere with the Broadway debut following in 2013.

Talking about adapting the musical from the stage to the screen, Kelly told PA: “It was really hard, it was difficult.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda Photocall – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin (Ian West/PA)

“I think it was harder going from the stage to the screen than it was going from the book to the stage, probably because the screen as a medium is so literal. Every shot has to be thought about.

“But it feels like it is worth it. I think if you don’t get fun in it you may as well go home. It’s actually quite emotional, I think it is more emotional than the stage play.

“I always get moved by kindness and generosity…Lashana and Alisha are just incredible together and when I see that scene in Miss Honey’s cottage, it is just beautiful.”

Comedian and actor Sindhu Vee, who stars as kindly librarian Mrs Phelps, explained her personal attachment to the film.

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Sindhu Vee stars in Matilda The Musical (Ian West/PA)

She told PA: “I love the story, I love the book, I’ve seen the musical eight times because I have three kids, and I love the idea of being the librarian because there was a librarian in my life who let me read books instead of walk the playground and get bullied.

“I had a terrible stammer as a child and I was the only non-Caucasian child. (Matilda The Musical) speaks to me very, very closely.”

She added that it was “mind-blowing” to work alongside the big-name cast.

The film is due out in UK cinemas from November 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Greta Thunberg on how having Asperger’s shapes her approach to climate crisis
Khloe Kardashian has told Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online
Shirley Ballas has revealed her disappointment at Kaye Adams’ early departure from Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Shirley Ballas ‘mortified’ at Kaye Adams’ Strictly departure
Dr Alex George revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD (Ian West/PA)
Dr Alex George reveals ADHD diagnosis
Lola Pearce is set to receive a brain tumour diagnosis in an upcoming EastEnders storyline (BBC/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders to work with cancer charities to tackle new brain tumour storyline
Nile Wilson joins previously announced contestants Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Harry Enfield has been confirmed as a performer on the upcoming special edition of Friday Night Live (Ian West/PA)
Harry Enfield and Jo Brand among stars returning for Friday Night Live special
Damian Lewis (Unicef/PA)
Damian Lewis: Featuring in Faces Of Soccer Aid exhibition ‘a real honour’
Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins (Ian West/PA)
US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a daughter (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin arrive for the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks