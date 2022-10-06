Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in musical

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 1.54am
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical (Ian West/PA)
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical (Ian West/PA)

Singer and actress Beverly Knight will star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in highly-anticipated musical Sylvia at The Old Vic theatre.

Following its first appearance as a work-in-progress show at the famous London venue 2018, Sylvia will return for a limited run from January 27 to April 1 2023.

The funk, soul and hip-hop musical tells the story of Pankhurst and her daughter Sylvia, played by Sharon Rose.

It was originally commissioned to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918 and the end of the First World War, and is produced by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

Writer Prince, who also serves as the show’s director and choreographer, said she was “incredibly grateful” to announce the production’s return, four years after its debut.

Olivier Awards 2019 – London
Knight will star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical Sylvia, at The Old Vic theatre (Ian West/PA)

“I’m particularly grateful for this second chance and to be able to finish what has been the most extraordinary creative challenge yet of my life,” she said.

“I’m over the moon that Beverley Knight is returning to the role of Emmeline Pankhurst and that Sharon Rose will be joining the cast as her daughter Sylvia.

“The musicians, performers and creatives collaborating together on Sylvia are all extraordinary.

“They inspire me every day. I’m truly excited to finally share this work and Sylvia’s wonderful, inspiring story.”

Knight added: “I am so happy to be reprising my role as Emmeline Pankhurst in the utterly brilliant Sylvia.

“The workshop version in 2018 pointed the way to what I believe will be a British musical theatre game-changer, both in the way the story is told through music and movement and in pulling in a different demographic to experience the joys of theatre.”

The singer and musical theatre star released her first album, The B-Funk, in 1995, which was heavily influenced by American soul music icons such as Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Originally from Wolverhampton, Knight recently performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (PA)

Knight has released eight studio albums in total and is regarded as one of Britain’s greatest soul singers,best known for her hit singles Greatest Day, Get Up!, and Shoulda Woulda Coulda.

She was awarded an MBE for services to British music and charity in 2006, and has won three MOBO Awards.

Originally from Wolverhampton, Knight recently performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Joining her in the cast of Sylvia are Kelly Agbowu, as Mrs Drummond/Mrs Savoy, Verity Blyth as Clementine Churchill/Mrs Scurr, Kimmy Edwards as Emily Davison/Lillie Hardie/Mrs Watkins, and Alex Gaumond as Keir Hardie, among others.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of The Old Vic, said: “At long last, we are delighted to deliver the completed version of this hugely uplifting show, which first appeared at The Old Vic in an embryonic workshop version four years ago.

“Even then, this thrillingly kinetic, fun and emotional show was a giant hit with audiences and I’d urge you not to miss the much-anticipated finished article.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
The five-course meal guests were served at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles claims biggest single and album of the year so far
The Menu Food & Drink Awards at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Hugh Bonneville during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hugh Bonneville says Downton Abbey marked a ‘strange gear shift’ in his career
Crime author Peter Robinson has died aged 72 (Martina Bocchio/Awakening/Alamy/PA)
Crime author Peter Robinson dies aged 72
Joey Essex has signed up to Dancing on Ice (Ian West/PA)
Joey Essex and Drag Race star The Vivienne join Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Graham Norton will reveal the Eurovision host city (Matt Crossick/PA)
Graham Norton to announce host city of Eurovision 2023 on BBC’s The One Show

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Trawlermen: Hunting the Catch: Crew work to repair the nets on Endeavour V, 200 miles off into the North Atlantic.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks