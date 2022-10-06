Six high-profile figures suing publisher of Mail over alleged unlawful activity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six high-profile figures suing publisher of Mail over alleged unlawful activity

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 6.18pm Updated: October 6 2022, 8.28pm
The Duke of Sussex (James Manning/PA)
The Duke of Sussex (James Manning/PA)

The Duke of Sussex, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John are among six people suing the publisher of The Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.

A statement released on Thursday by lawyers acting for the group, which also includes Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, said they are bringing claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

It said the group have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by ANL – which is also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.

The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them as “preposterous smears” and a “pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal”.

Filings at the High Court in London showed that claims were filed on behalf of Sir Elton and Mr Furnish, Baroness Lawrence and Ms Hurley on Thursday afternoon.

Baroness Lawrence, mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racially-motivated attack in Eltham, south London in 1993, has also lodged a claim against Rupert Murdoch-owned News Group Newspapers, publisher of various titles including The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World.

Sir Elton John
The group includes Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Matt Crossick/PA)

The details of that claim are not known, but it is understood to also relate to misuse of private information.

The statement about the legal action against ANL, released by Hamlins law firm, claims that the unlawful acts which are alleged to have taken place include the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.

It also alleges that payments were made to police “with corrupt links to private investigators” for sensitive information, that medical information was “obtained by deception” and that bank accounts and financial information was accessed “through illicit means and manipulation”.

The statement read: “It is apparent to these individuals that the alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg – and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts.

“They have now therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today.

“These individuals have been the subject of public interest during the course of their careers and personal lives.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence
Baroness Doreen Lawrence (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They are united in their desire to live in a world where the press operates freely, yet responsibly. A press that represents truth, is sourced in fact and can be trusted to operate ethically and in the interests of the British public.”

Hamlins is representing the duke and Ms Frost, while the other claimants are represented by law firm Gunnercooke.

A spokesman for Associated Newspapers said: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence, appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”

In a subsequent statement, the company said the Doreen Lawrence allegations were “appalling and utterly groundless smears” adding: “The Daily Mail has campaigned tirelessly for 25 years to obtain justice for Stephen Lawrence and other victims of injustice.”

While there have been a number of damages claims over unlawful activity at newspapers in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal – most of which have settled – this is the first claim to be brought against ANL.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) has settled claims relating to the now-defunct News Of The World, while never admitting any liability over claims made in relation to The Sun.

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) has settled claims relating to its titles, including The People and The Sunday Mirror.

Both publishers are currently facing further claims, and have recently made attempts to bring the long-running litigation to an end.

In recent days, shortly before a deadline for claims to be submitted, Baroness Lawrence and various other high-profile figures have filed claims at the High Court against NGN.

Court filings show claims have been launched against NGN by a host of celebrities, musicians, sports stars and politicians, including comedian Jimmy Carr, television presenter Jonathan Ross, Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles – the former husband of the Queen Consort – and former Liberal Democrat leaders Sir Vince Cable and Tim Farron.

The Mail, under then-editor Paul Dacre, campaigned for many years to bring Stephen Lawrence’s killers to justice.

Nathan Sparkes, chief executive of Hacked Off, which campaigns for media reform, said in a statement: “The claim lodged on behalf of Baroness Lawrence raises the possibility that, while publicly applauding themselves as the defenders of the family’s interests, the paper was actively listening on their voicemail messages, and spying on them, in pursuit of new stories.”

He added that the Government should re-establish the second part of the Leveson inquiry into press standards.

