Artist Dame Rachel Whiteread wins Robson Orr TenTen Award for Covid-themed work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Artist Dame Rachel Whiteread wins Robson Orr TenTen Award for Covid-themed work

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.19pm Updated: October 7 2022, 1.02pm
Artist Rachel Whiteread unveils her work Untitled (Bubble) for the Government Art Collection as she is announced winner of the Robson Orr TenTen Award 2022 at Old Admiralty Building, London (Doug Peters/PA)
Artist Rachel Whiteread unveils her work Untitled (Bubble) for the Government Art Collection as she is announced winner of the Robson Orr TenTen Award 2022 at Old Admiralty Building, London (Doug Peters/PA)

British artist Dame Rachel Whiteread has been awarded the 2022 Robson Orr TenTen Award by the Government Art Collection (GAC) for her work reflecting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, the GAC commissions a British artist to create a unique, limited edition print to be shown in diplomatic buildings across the world, with the support of philanthropists Sybil Robson Orr and Matthew Orr.

Turner Prize-winning Dame Rachel, 59, has created Untitled (Bubble), a lithograph said to reflect the microscopic form of Covid-19 and a time during the height of the pandemic when physical contact and communication became reduced to those within people’s bubbles.

The artwork
Dame Rachel Whiteread has been awarded the 2022 Robson Orr TenTen Award (Rachel Whiteread/PA)

Speaking about her work, Dame Rachel said: “The print Untitled (Bubble) is a culmination of thoughts since the beginning of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

“Illustrating what was commonplace to the world’s population, the bringing together of friendships, family and love as well as grief and animosity; but ultimately all sharing a common purpose.”

Established in 1899, the GAC is a national collection of historic, modern and contemporary British art displayed in government buildings in the UK and elsewhere in the world.

The circular motifs on Dame Rachel’s print were first used by the artist in a print commissioned for the London 2012 Olympics, which is also in the GAC, to mark a moment of celebration and unity.

Dame Rachel’s latest work uses the circles for a different effect – to suggest the traces of an invisible virus and a feeling of being cut off from human contact.

In denser areas of the print, where it is possible to see “a bubble within a bubble within a bubble” as the artist describes it, Dame Rachel intended for the original concept of celebration from London 2012 to linger and possibly remind people of the moments in which they were reunited with loved ones.

Dame Rachel unveils her work
Rachel Whiteread unveils her work Untitled (Bubble) for the Government Art Collection as she is announced winner of the Robson Orr TenTen Award 2022 at Old Admiralty Building in London (Doug Peters/PA)

Dame Rachel created the print by layering different hues of monochrome ink and adding watercolour marks by hand to build up thin washes of colour.

After growing up in Ilford, Dame Rachel has continued to work and live in east London for much of her life.

In 1993, she became the first woman to win the Turner Prize for her project House – a life-sized cast of a terraced house in London’s East End, which was later demolished to make way for new developments.

She has also produced work for a number of important public commissions with Water Tower in New York, the Holocaust Memorial in Vienna, Monument for the Fourth Plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square and Cabin for Governors Island, also in New York.

She was made a dame in the Queen’s 2019 Birthday Honours for services to art.

Arts minister Stuart Andrew said: “Rachel Whiteread’s brilliant work is a timely reflection on the challenges we all faced through the pandemic and she is a worthy winner of this year’s Robson Orr TenTen Award.”

The GAC has also announced a collaboration with the charity Artists in Residence.

A new scheme, supported through additional funds from the Robson Orrs, will connect TenTen prints and commissioned artists with schools across the UK to co-design and carry out bespoke projects with pupils and their teachers.

The project is expected to reach hundreds of school children in its first year, while also supporting artists and developing opportunities for teachers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
The five-course meal guests were served at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles claims biggest single and album of the year so far
The Menu Food & Drink Awards at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Hugh Bonneville during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hugh Bonneville says Downton Abbey marked a ‘strange gear shift’ in his career
Crime author Peter Robinson has died aged 72 (Martina Bocchio/Awakening/Alamy/PA)
Crime author Peter Robinson dies aged 72
Joey Essex has signed up to Dancing on Ice (Ian West/PA)
Joey Essex and Drag Race star The Vivienne join Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Graham Norton will reveal the Eurovision host city (Matt Crossick/PA)
Graham Norton to announce host city of Eurovision 2023 on BBC’s The One Show

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Artist Rachel Whiteread unveils her work Untitled (Bubble) for the Government Art Collection as she is announced winner of the Robson Orr TenTen Award 2022 at Old Admiralty Building, London (Doug Peters/PA)
The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
Councillor William Robertson at Loch Leven Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'

Editor's Picks