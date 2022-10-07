TV star Chris Packham joins protest against ‘attack on environmental laws’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TV star Chris Packham joins protest against ‘attack on environmental laws’

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.22pm Updated: October 7 2022, 2.32pm
Conservationist Chris Packham gives a speech to wildlife supporters during a conversation about nature at Bassetts Mead country park, near Hook in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Conservationist Chris Packham gives a speech to wildlife supporters during a conversation about nature at Bassetts Mead country park, near Hook in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

TV naturalist Chris Packham has joined wildlife groups on a protest in the local constituency of Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena against “an unprecedented attack” by the UK Government on laws to protect nature.

The demonstration, organised jointly by the RSPB, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust, was held at Bassetts Mead country park, in Hook, Hampshire.

Autumnwatch host Packham said the protest was aimed at highlighting what these bodies claim is the Government’s failure to ensure sufficient wildlife protections are in place.

He said: “Millions of wildlife lovers up and down the country are outraged, scared and worried about this apparent attack on nature, and the message we are hearing very clearly is that ‘we will not stand for this’.

“This has really touched a nerve with people. Not only have we seen well-respected conservation organisations rising up against these plans, and encouraging their members to do the same, but now we are clearly also seeing the strength of feeling in the wider public about this.

“We should all follow their lead and stand up for our local nature.”

RSPB executive director Emma Marsh said: “People across the country have demonstrated their dismay at this apparent concerted attack on the mechanisms to deliver on the big ambitions to recover nature by 2030.

Wildlife protest
Conservationists listen to Packham’s speech (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Despite numerous opportunities, the new UK Government have yet to provide the reassurances we and others have sought. In fact, the little information made available has made us even more alarmed that the UK Government’s plans do not take nature into account.”

During the event, the protesters produced two pieces of artwork to be presented to Mr Jayawardena, the MP for North East Hampshire – one showing a depiction of nature with laws to protect it, and the other without.

Debbie Tann, chief executive of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: “What we are seeing today is an unprecedented wave of public concern for nature with people speaking up like never before.

“The Government’s ‘growth, growth, growth’ agenda has painted environmental rules as ‘burdens’ and key nature protection laws are due to be ‘consigned to history’ by the end of next year.

Wildlife protest
Conservationist Chris Packham joins Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust chief executive Debbie Tann and RSPB Executive Director Emma Marsh and other activists (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Valuable nature sites like here at Bassetts Mead which offer a home for wildlife as well as a space for quiet recreation have only been made possible by the very laws the Government now seeks to remove.

“Local people here in the Environment Secretary’s constituency are saying that it is wrong to pit the economy against nature.

“Growth at all costs without a thought for the natural environment which supports us all is a worrying prospect indeed.”

An RSPB spokeswoman said that the Government had announced plans to amend or scrap environmental laws including Habitat Regulations which protect vulnerable wildlife and green places across the UK.

She added the protest was also against plans to create at least 38 “Investment Zones” in England which could override planning rules which could impact wildlife areas.

The spokeswoman added that conservationists were also concerned about possible plans to support farmers which could affect their ability to protect wildlife.

On top of this, rumours circulated that the Government is also set to scrap a vital scheme in England that would have supported farmers and landowners to enhance nature, create space for rare species and habitats, and use their land to absorb carbon and work towards net zero.

A Government spokesman said: “Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right. We are committed to halting the decline of nature by 2030 and will not undermine our obligations to the environment in pursuit of growth.

“A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision.

“We want every corner of our country to prosper, too. Bureaucratic processes in the planning system do not necessarily protect the environment so, by making sure we have the right regulations for our nation, we can make this happen.”

